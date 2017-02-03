Gregg Popovich at it again: calls racism "our national sin" and talks white privilege
Before the San Antonio Spurs' Thursday night game against Philadelphia, head coach and Trump-hater Coach Pop was asked what Black History Month meant to him. In his response, he called racism and America's treatment of black people a "national sin" and discussed white privilege, citing Trump's conspiracy theories surrounding President Obama's birth/birth certificate.
"[Black History Month] is a celebration of some of the good things that have happened, and a reminder that there’s a lot more work to do. But more than anything, I think if people take the time to think about it, I think it is our national sin," Popovich said.
“It always intrigues me when people come out with, ‘I’m tired of talking about that,’ or ‘Do we have to talk about race again?’ The answer is: You’re damn right we do because it’s always there, and it’s systemic in the sense of when you talk about opportunity. It’s not about, well, if you lace up your shoes and you work hard you can have the American dream. That’s a bunch of hogwash.
“If you were born white, you automatically have a monstrous advantage educationally, economically, culturally and within the society. And all of the systemic road blocks that exist, whether it’s in the judicial sense, or the neighborhood sense with laws, zoning, education. We have huge problems in that regard that are very complicated, but take leadership, time, and real concern to try to solve. It’s a tough one because people don’t really want to face it. It’s in our national discourse.
“We have a president of the United States who spent four or five years disparaging and trying to illegitimize our president, and we know that was a big fake, but [he] still felt for some reason that it had to be done. I can still remember, a paraphrase close to a quote, ‘Investigators were sent to Hawaii and you cannot believe what they found.’ Well, that was a lie. If it’s being discussed and perpetrated at that level, then you have a national problem.”
this is a follow up to this post
Pop @ America rn
yeah, because the ban wasn't outrageous at all
Speaking of the orange fart, I like that he was just reminded that nobody is above the law - not even the president. That's like the first fucking thing that we read in our study guides for the citizenship test.
jokes on him, since we're a blue state and this will probably be the final nail in the coffin for his political career
unfathomable, i know, but some of us actually hold true to our beliefs.
I love him!
yes
Also this means my awful grandfather is going to continually insist that he isn't a good coach at all, and that he only has his job "to appeal to all them liberals in San Antonio."
he also hired the first female coach in the NBA, who then lead the Spurs summer league to a championship
http://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/g
regg-popovich-says-becky-hammon-on-spurs-s taff-isnt-a-gimmick/
"I don’t even look at it as, well, she’s the first female this and that and the other. She’s a coach, and she’s good at it. I think some people thought this was some kind of gimmick, or we were just trying to be cool. I’m glad she’s there. I respect her opinion."