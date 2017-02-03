Gregg Popovich at it again: calls racism "our national sin" and talks white privilege

he's 1 in 1000 white men. Reply

Thread

Link

More like 500000 lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm still too optimistic :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and one in a million old white men Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Old Man Pop is an irreplaceable treasure.



Reply

Thread

Link

It looks like a judge has blocked the Muslim ban. Or at least most of it. Reply

Thread

Link

White House calls judge's temporary restraining order "outrageous," says the Department of Justice will seek an emergency stay — BNO News (@BNONews) February 4, 2017





yeah, because the ban wasn't outrageous at all yeah, because the ban wasn't outrageous at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mmmm i like this Reply

Thread

Link

Why you no run for president, Pop?!



Speaking of the orange fart, I like that he was just reminded that nobody is above the law - not even the president. That's like the first fucking thing that we read in our study guides for the citizenship test. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah but that only works if the people around him are willing to uphold the law and clearly for a price they're willing to overlook a multitude of sins Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love coach pop Reply

Thread

Link

Democrats should recruit him and get him to run against Ted Cruz. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going to have to give this a slow clap. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn straight. Reply

Thread

Link

My POS Senator said everyone calling is a "paid activist"



jokes on him, since we're a blue state and this will probably be the final nail in the coffin for his political career Reply

Thread

Link

I fucking wish I was getting paid to call Marco Rubio's office everyday. I WISH! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg right? RIGHT? I hate dealing with his people when they answer the phone. Though admittedly they've been better lately (I used to call once a month for common sense gun legislation and they effing HATED me. now that there's more people calling they don't seem as bugged by me) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So who do these dumbasses think is paying these activists? Because I'd sign up for that shit in a heartbeat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

George Soros Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

George Soros, obviously. Dude is gonna go broke with all those checks he has to write. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Activists earn money? Shit I want in now! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol everytime someone on Twitter pulls that argument out I ask them if they could direct me to where you can sign up to be a paid protester cuz like... I have loans and medication to pay for. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this projection. just bc they had to coerce and strongarm people into showing up for them doesn't mean the rest of us have to.



unfathomable, i know, but some of us actually hold true to our beliefs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love him! Reply

Thread

Link

Unicorn Reply

Thread

Link

i love him so much, king of the universe, him inviting the feminist professors to speak to his players just i can't, i grew up w this man and i'm so leery of like every sports figure ever but he's an actual fucking saint Reply

Thread

Link

He really is and like you said, sports figures are 99.99% vile trash (even sports writers) but Pop is the exception to that rule. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“It always intrigues me when people come out with, ‘I’m tired of talking about that,’ or ‘Do we have to talk about race again?’ The answer is: You’re damn right we do because it’s always there"



yes Reply

Thread

Link

idk who he is besides from that last time he spoke out and i dont really follow the nba but i'll be rooting for the spurs from now on. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Pop so much. Reply

Thread

Link

Is that old white lady who did the seminars on white privilege and dragged the mess out of white people still around? I would love to know what she thinks of all of this. ETA: Yes, Jane Elliot is still alive and doing talks on racism. She's like 83 and still woke!



Edited at 2017-02-04 03:10 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah Jane Elliot keeps it real. I remember watching some of her videos in high school (rich white girl born and raised in the southland) and being like HOLY SHIT. It was so eye opening and such an important part of my understanding of self and the community I lived in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can you stan a coach, is that a thing? i know fuck all about sport ball but i'm digging this dude Reply

Thread

Link

you can, coaches are pretty prominent in the NBA so it's not hard lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao it's so funny/sad to see white friends of mine realizing "racism is real!11!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn she looks JUST like bellamy young. her and cecily gotta play twins in something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh this skit was me. I hated white people already but this skit was so me. Call me out :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what an awesome man Reply

Thread

Link

That's amazing, I love him.



Also this means my awful grandfather is going to continually insist that he isn't a good coach at all, and that he only has his job "to appeal to all them liberals in San Antonio." Reply

Thread

Link

It looks like a judge has blocked the Muslim ban. Or at least most of it. Reply

Thread

Link

<3 pop forever Reply

Thread

Link

he also hired the first female coach in the NBA, who then lead the Spurs summer league to a championship http://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/g regg-popovich-says-becky-hammon-on-spurs-s taff-isnt-a-gimmick/ "I don’t even look at it as, well, she’s the first female this and that and the other. She’s a coach, and she’s good at it. I think some people thought this was some kind of gimmick, or we were just trying to be cool. I’m glad she’s there. I respect her opinion." Reply

Thread

Link

I wish NHL head coaches were like this, but yeah right.



Reply

Thread

Link

Yassss preach white boi. Dale Earnhardt Jr. also spoke out against the confederate flag and tweeted support for refugees. Reply

Thread

Link

the pop pulling through as usual Reply

Thread

Link