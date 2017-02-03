what is this fucking voice? i'm cringing Reply

Thread

Link

I actually thought his first song was decent if not a rip off of Cobi's "Darker than Dawn."







He didn't even make a video for that one.



His accent is so weird in this new song. Reply

Thread

Link

This is so fucking embarrassing omg Reply

Thread

Link

whats w all these actors crossing over into the music game? is chloe grace moretz's debut coming soon?



Edited at 2017-02-04 02:50 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I thought she already did try that, but then I realized that was Hailee Steinfeld. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm surprised he isn't on either of these Fifty Shades soundtracks.



Cheesy begets cheesy. Reply

Thread

Link

Sounds kind of robotic. Is he autotuned? Reply

Thread

Link

i absolutely can't take him seriously as a musician



but



his music is decent enough that if I heard it on the radio and didn't know it was him I wouldn't think anything of it



which is... a compliment? Reply

Thread

Link

Delete it fat Reply

Thread

Link

i wanted to like it b/c i hate jb, but...he sings like he's talking and his words are oddly clipped? that's no singing...what. Reply

Thread

Link

even though i cant remember anything ive seen him in this guy irrationally annoys me because i always see him get fancasted for literally everything Reply

Thread

Link

The Fault in Our Stars? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is plenty annoying irl, don't worry



He was in Divergent, and bad. He and other Potato Person Miles Teller in the same movie, why did I do it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's like he was going for a Kpop aesthetic or something but failed. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO @ his expressions. He's the anti-zayn malik. Reply

Thread

Link

there is ABSOLUTELY nothing hot about this.



he is such a vaginally drying force. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL best insult. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i am so going to steal that and use it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He sounds like he's doing that accent Beyonce does in "Hold Up" except he's white and not Beyonce so it's just a mess. Reply

Thread

Link

the rapping/talk-singing reminds me of that one iggy azalea vine Reply

Thread

Link

hoo boy.... no.... Reply

Thread

Link

This beautiful video ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rip WG :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those facial expressions. Seems more like he is trying to push a giant shit through. Reply

Thread

Link

Is this a parody Reply

Thread

Link

cringe



keep it Reply

Thread

Link

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO Reply

Thread

Link

stop Reply

Thread

Link

This actually made me want to vomit. Reply

Thread

Link

This is disgustingly embarrassing. Reply

Thread

Link

LOLOOLOOOLOL @ his dancing & face & voice & ugly shoes Reply

Thread

Link

his enunciation is weird at moments, but his voice isn't terrible. like if i heard it on spotify shuffle, i wouldn't skip.



i can't with his face tho.



Reply

Thread

Link

what is this shit?

is smn stanning him?

Reply

Thread

Link



I just watched this entire video and holy shit, this is masterfully bad. Like tears at the corners of my eyes from laughing so hard bad. Thank you AnSolo, I needed this laugh! Reply

Thread

Link

It wasn't that bad. He's hot enough and like someone else said, if I heard this on the radio I wouldn't think anything of it. Which is both a compliment and an insult.



What's ONTD's problem with him other than him being white? Reply

Thread

Link

This link is a good place to start. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that thumbnail



pass Reply

Thread

Link



my mouse bypassing the play button Reply

Thread

Link