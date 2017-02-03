Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy releases first solo song in 5 years for The Lego Batman Movie

i need new music from them Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so hyped for The Lego Batman Movie and I'm not even a little bit sorry. Reply

Thread

Link

me too sis, ME TOO! i can't wait!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHO ALWAYS PAYS HIS TAXES.....BATMAN!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

i need a new FOB album, their last one is my jam omg. Reply

Thread

Link

I LOVE IT Reply

Thread

Link

your icon OP <333



And Lego batman <333 Reply

Thread

Link

omg this is so ridiculous I can't even



Get it Patrick <3 Reply

Thread

Link

After I got over it not sounding at all like I expected lol it's so cute and fun! Reply

Thread

Link

i love his solo album tbh Reply

Thread

Link

His Batman voice made me lol.

"I am 100% NOT Bruce Wayne" Reply

Thread

Link

lmrfoo i love it.



i need a soul punk pt 2 soooo baaad. i could listen to that album for the rest of my life. Reply

Thread

Link