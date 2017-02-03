Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy releases first solo song in 5 years for The Lego Batman Movie
Patrick Stump has released a new solo song! https://t.co/XIzirCBHqT pic.twitter.com/c7LjZgoEWE— Rock Sound (@rocksound) February 3, 2017
Patrick recorded 'Who's The (Bat)man' for The Lego Batman Movie soundtrack. You can listen to a preview of it here (warning: turn down your volume before you listen).
source
And Lego batman <333
Get it Patrick <3
"I am 100% NOT Bruce Wayne"
i need a soul punk pt 2 soooo baaad. i could listen to that album for the rest of my life.