11 Biggest Oscars Shockers of All Time

1

Anna Paquin (The Piano)- Best Supporting Actress



About: A mute woman is sent to 1850s New Zealand along with her young daughter and prized piano for an arranged marriage to a wealthy landowner, but is soon lusted after by a local worker on the plantation.

Won Against: Rosie Perez (Fearless), Winona Ryder (The Age of Innocence), Emma Thompson (In The Name of the Father), & Holly Hunter (The Firm)

2

Crash - Best Picture



About: Los Angeles citizens with vastly separate lives collide in interweaving stories of race, loss and redemption.

Won Against: Brokeback Mountain, Capote, Munich, & Good Night, and Good Luck.

3

Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny) - Best Supporting Actress



About: Two New Yorkers are accused of murder in rural Alabama while on their way back to college, and one of their cousins--an inexperienced, loudmouth lawyer not accustomed to Southern rules and manners--comes in to defend them.

Won Against: Judy Davis (Husbands and Wives), Joan Plowright (Enchanted April), Vanessa Redgrave (Howards End), & Miranda Richardson (Damage)

4

Rocky - Best Picture



About: Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer, gets a supremely rare chance to fight heavy-weight champion Apollo Creed in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.

Won Against: Taxi Driver, Network, Bound for Glory, & All the President's Men

5

Shakespeare in Love - Best Picture



About: A young Shakespeare, out of ideas and short of cash, meets his ideal woman and is inspired to write one of his most famous plays

Won Against: Saving Private Ryan, The Thin Red Line, Life Is Beautiful, & Elizabeth.

source 12345
Tagged: , , ,