11 Biggest Oscars Shockers of All Time

fucking Crash. i'm still mad.

That's the biggest crock of shit in Oscar history. I'm probably irrational in my hatred of Crash. "Brokeback Mountain" was far superior.

i hadn't realized/remembered the other contenders in that category too. surprised crash beat not only BBM but all those...?

Agreed on all counts. The acting in BM was amazing and the film so beautiful and deep. Such a disappointment it lost.

I personally liked Good Night and Good Luck more but Crash was definitely a wtf win.

I don't see it as an outright /horrible/ movie but it's not worth the praise it got. I thought a lot of it was acted really well but beyond that, yeah...

Crash's win infuriates me. The movie was nowhere near Best Picture or Oscar quality.

Same

The funny thing was Roger Ebert predicted like 3 days before the Oscars on Howard Stern that Crash was going to win, and everyone on the show was like 'LOL, no it won't'

I know a lot of people love Brokeback Mountain but I find the movie really boring and then later just dumb . I'd cut down the long landscape shots and put in more story and Jack needs to cut Ennis loose . Ennis is a lost cause, if he wants to be stuck in his trailer ,let him . The movie ends in the 80ies, Jack doesn't live in a vacuum with no information , he should have just moved to New York or San Francisco.

I'm still mad too, tbh :/





I remember having to watch it in my freshmen seminar class in college and thinking it was so dumb (and full of stereotypes). my classmates thought it was "deep"

I saw both and I liked Crash a lot more than BB. it's an incredibly powerful movie.



when the little girl gets shot ....argh man, it gets me every time.



Edited at 2017-02-04 03:02 am (UTC)

It won for the same reason La La Land is winning everything - Hollywood loves movies about LA.

Cabaret and How Green Were My Valley deserved their Oscars



Also missing: Kim Basinger winning for L.A. Confidential over Julianne Moore for Boogie Nights, and Marcia Gay Harden winning for Pollock over Kate Hudson for Almost Famous

I love "Cabaret," but I will say the stage show is so much better than the movie.

We are going to have to agree to disagree there, lol.

Kim B winning over Julianne is downright outrageous. i never watched Pollock tho so i can't really talk, but Kate was sf fabulous in Almost Famous. <3

hell nah! cabaret is kinda awful tbh

Kate Hudson didn't even deserve a nomination tbh

I love Almost Famous but I'm not mad Kate lost. Tho I finally saw Pollock a little bit ago and it's a bit overrated...

I know a lot of people disagree but Marisa Tomei fucking deserved that oscar. Her performance in My Cousin Vinny is actually flawless.

ia I didn't even realise it was her until last year oop

IA! I loved her in it

fact

IA

So true.

The English Patient was up there for me on WTF moments. Also Leo not being nominated for Titanic was pretty fucked up, I kind of don't blame him for skipping the ceremony tbh.

I agree on titanic. I would've skipped too.

I always think of Seinfeld now when I read/hear about The English Patient...



Reply

the english patient was peak weinstein/miramax oscar push, it was never not going to win

I will also forever be pissed that Sandra Bullock won for "The Blind Side." I saw all five nominated performances that year, and she wasn't even in the same league. Shouldn't have even been nominated. And the film itself shouldn't have been nominated for Best Picture.

IA. :/ I'll always have a soft spot for sandy bullock from Speed and While You Were Sleeping but she did not deserve that.

that year was SO bad tho

I love Sandra but ia, she especially did not deserve it for that glorified Lifetime movie. I feel the same about Reese Witherspoon for Walk the Line, although it was better than The Blind Side.

That was a very weak year for movies

It was so awkward watching her walk up there to get the award since you could see her thinking 'wtf is wrong with them, I shouldn't have won'

I have no issues with Sandra Bullock but I realize more and more that she is not a good actress.

that vulture article about crash was really good but it still makes no fucking sense



ontd, what'll be the shocker of this year? my bet is on denzel

I really hope it is Denzel, or Ryan just bc I don't want sexual assaultleck to get it

i hope it's Denzel, he was really good in Fences :/

Let's hope someone, anyone, beats Casey Affleck.

IA

mte

would it really be a shocker after his SAG win though?

I'm hoping Moonlight for best pic. That and best director are truely the only categories I really care about.

i will never get over goop winning best actress over cate blanchett. like, NEVER. one of the biggest robs in oscar history, i swear to god.

it's ok Cate has two oscars now and probs will win a 3rd one eventually



Gwyneth's career as an actress barely exists now

over fernanda montenegro tbh

mte

ffs THIS

MTE - Cate as Elizabeth was everything, even if the movie is one giant historical fanfic.

crash and shakespeare in love still piss me off. i hate both of those movies.

Shakespeare in Love over Saving Private Ryan? Awful. Crash over Brokeback Mountain? Completely ridiculous.

I fucking hate Crash. I was working at Hollywood Video when it came out and as soon as it won, all these bitchy middle aged white ladies would come in and demand it, and it was fucking out all of the time. AND THEY WOULD BITCH AT ME.

It's been 84 years and I'm still pissed. Reply

Link

lolololol Reply

Until I read this list, I had forgotten Shakespeare In Love existed. I was probably happier that way. Reply

Fuck Crash Reply

I've never seen crash, how is it? The wikipedia synopsis makes it sound very... white



Reminds me, I saw half nelson recently, which wasn't as bad as it could've been (changed focus from the white man to the black girl halfway into the film thank god), but I was amused when I looked it up on wikipedia later and they'd added a "see also: white savior narrative in film" link at the end lol Reply

lmao. yeah. it's basically a white person attempting to explain what their version of racism is that POC experience. (it's written and directed by two white dudes.)



it's bad, and i remember, right when this movie won the oscars, when white people would say to me that this movie "spoke to them" and "really opened their eyes to what racism is" barf barf barf. not worth watching IMO and should definitely NOT be used as a learning tool to teach people about racism in America. Reply

Crash is a mid-2000s knock off of Grand Canyon



Edited at 2017-02-04 02:47 am (UTC) Reply

J.Law winning for her OTT caricature of a performance over the late Emmanuelle Riva is something I will never be over. Reply

i don't think her performance was bad tbh, but ia that her winning over Riva was a fucking joke. imo it'll be pretty much akin to this year's Oscars if Isabelle Huppert loses to Emma Stone or goddamn Natalie Portman. Reply

mte! she shouldn't have even been nominated Reply

i get moody whenever i think about it tbh



and to think emma stone might do the same thing over huppert... Reply

I couldn't even finish Silver Linings Playbook, though the bit I did watch I actually enjoyed Bradley Cooper, BUT I recently say Joy and actually enjoyed it. Can't remember who she was against that year but i wasn't mad that she was nominated. She's just so freaking young for these roles. I could get into her playing a mom and what not but when it came to those "fast forward" scenes it def felt like she was playing dress up. Reply

I knew my queen Marisa Tomei's win would be on here. Surprised there wasn't a mention of the theory the presenter accidentally read her name. Reply

