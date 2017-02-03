11 Biggest Oscars Shockers of All Time
Anna Paquin (The Piano)- Best Supporting Actress
About: A mute woman is sent to 1850s New Zealand along with her young daughter and prized piano for an arranged marriage to a wealthy landowner, but is soon lusted after by a local worker on the plantation.
Won Against: Rosie Perez (Fearless), Winona Ryder (The Age of Innocence), Emma Thompson (In The Name of the Father), & Holly Hunter (The Firm)
Crash - Best Picture
About: Los Angeles citizens with vastly separate lives collide in interweaving stories of race, loss and redemption.
Won Against: Brokeback Mountain, Capote, Munich, & Good Night, and Good Luck.
Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny) - Best Supporting Actress
About: Two New Yorkers are accused of murder in rural Alabama while on their way back to college, and one of their cousins--an inexperienced, loudmouth lawyer not accustomed to Southern rules and manners--comes in to defend them.
Won Against: Judy Davis (Husbands and Wives), Joan Plowright (Enchanted April), Vanessa Redgrave (Howards End), & Miranda Richardson (Damage)
Rocky - Best Picture
About: Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer, gets a supremely rare chance to fight heavy-weight champion Apollo Creed in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.
Won Against: Taxi Driver, Network, Bound for Glory, & All the President's Men
Shakespeare in Love - Best Picture
About: A young Shakespeare, out of ideas and short of cash, meets his ideal woman and is inspired to write one of his most famous plays
Won Against: Saving Private Ryan, The Thin Red Line, Life Is Beautiful, & Elizabeth.
I remember having to watch it in my freshmen seminar class in college and thinking it was so dumb (and full of stereotypes). my classmates thought it was "deep"
when the little girl gets shot ....argh man, it gets me every time.
Also missing: Kim Basinger winning for L.A. Confidential over Julianne Moore for Boogie Nights, and Marcia Gay Harden winning for Pollock over Kate Hudson for Almost Famous
ontd, what'll be the shocker of this year? my bet is on denzel
Gwyneth's career as an actress barely exists now
Reminds me, I saw half nelson recently, which wasn't as bad as it could've been (changed focus from the white man to the black girl halfway into the film thank god), but I was amused when I looked it up on wikipedia later and they'd added a "see also: white savior narrative in film" link at the end lol
it's bad, and i remember, right when this movie won the oscars, when white people would say to me that this movie "spoke to them" and "really opened their eyes to what racism is" barf barf barf. not worth watching IMO and should definitely NOT be used as a learning tool to teach people about racism in America.
and to think emma stone might do the same thing over huppert...