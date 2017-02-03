Once Upon a Time is officially going to do a musical episode later this year
It was officially confirmed today that the second half of the sixth season of 'Once Upon a Time' will feature a musical episode. Several members of the cast, including Robert Carlyle, Jennifer Morrison, Josh Dallas, and Ginnifer Goodwin, all have background in music.
The idea of Hook and Emma singing some love ballad to each other makes me want to vomit and die. This whole idea is just...no.