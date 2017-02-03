Once Upon a Time is officially going to do a musical episode later this year

This show still on? Reply

No it was cancelled two years ago. Reply

Just when you think OUAT has scraped the bottom of the barrel, they go even lower. Reply

what's up with everyone doing musical episodes?! ffs just write a good script for once, concentrate on that dont give me musical shit. ugh. i miss when OUAT was half decent Reply

Pretty sure Emilie sang in a movie once, but I don't remember if she was good or not. She does have a background in ballet, though. Reply

I am surprised it took them this long tbh. But I hope that JMo doesnt re-up her contract and they decide to end the show.



When will WB bring Fables to our screens? Reply

The idea of Hook and Emma singing some love ballad to each other makes me want to vomit and die. This whole idea is just...no.



The idea is making me laugh but it may also be the wine talking... Reply

just let it die Reply

why are we being punished like this Reply

