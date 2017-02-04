David Miliband speaks to Trevor Noah on the Daily Show about the refugee ban
- David Miliband is the President and CEO of the IRC, an organisation that helps and resettles refugees around the world. UK people remember him as the former Foreign Secretary of the US and No 1 Banana fan.
- David says that the ban is a propaganda gift for Al Qaeda and ISIS.
- Says that the human side of the story is getting lost amidst all the statistics out there.
- He brings on an Iraqi man who was affected by the ban. The audience claps and cheers them on.
- David notes that it's harder to get to the US as a refugee than any other route, even before / without the ban. He adds that not only is it right to welcome refugees, it's smart.
- You can visit www.rescue.org if you want to volunteer or donate.
