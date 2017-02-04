David Miliband speaks to Trevor Noah on the Daily Show about the refugee ban

BREAKING: A federal judge in Seattle puts a nationwide block on President Trump's immigration ban. pic.twitter.com/Tv1YUlGe8d — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 4, 2017





Let's hope it stays. Reply

This was the ruling of one of the 40+ filings against the ban.



Ok, so I talked to a family member who is a lawyer who told me that it's not possible for a judge to do a nationwide ban, but it sure seems possible to me considering people keep reporting this stuff. I'm so confused! Reply

Bless him. We can only hope Trumpet doesn't do anything about it. Reply

Bless his light, I hope it sets a precedent for others to follow Reply

come thru, judicial branch! Reply

Refugees are vetted for years. Funny, far more than Trump or his cabinet ever were. Nothing says you're pro-life like turning away children who need life saving medical care that now have to go to SickKids in Toronto to get help. Reply

LBR these people aren't pro-life, they're pro-birth. Reply

Or



BasicallyOr Reply

Pretty much. Reply

Oh man, that last one. Reply

'They're stealing our jobs!' Yes, Kate, with no degree, Abdi the neurosurgeon is totally stealing your job. — Mads (@NorwegianbaIIer) January 30, 2017

this tweet <3 Reply

LMAO Reply

Lmaoooooo Reply

Daily Show correspondents must have nerves of steel Reply

Neiman Marcus just dropped Ivanka's jewelry line. Boycots work! Reply

So did Nordstroms. Reply

Correct! I'd heard about Nordstroms but Neiman Marcus was new info to me. MUAHAHAHAHA at these higher end stores dropping their asses. Reply

& put her stuff in the clearance section. Reply

I fear what ISIS and Al Qaeda will do in retaliation. Reply

Report says that one of those killed in the raid had previously escaped an infamous "wedding strike" order by Obama. https://t.co/3Y6aLBd7hD pic.twitter.com/sMz85QKINR — Samuel Oakford (@samueloakford) February 2, 2017

Y'all I can't even at this... Reply

Looks like we'll be seeing the start of WW3 any day now... Reply

I can't really excuse Americans for getting fucked by Drumpf, they chose their path , but damn, could they keep it local and only screw their own people? Shit. Reply

So Roe v Wade is the worst thing ever, but they approve raids that get pregnant women shot. Totally logical! Reply

Don'cha know that prevents terrorists from being born? */sarcasm* Reply

Gotta love conservative logic, where babies die in wars all the time so get over it - wait, you want to take a pill to prevent pregnancy? Babykiller! Reply

fuck our imperialism :( Reply

This prick supported Blair's war on Iraq. He can gtfo. Reply

Oh, small potatoes and all but I work for a Fortune 500 company and our CEO sent out an email about the ban talking about how they didn't agree with it and it went against what our company strives to do. I'm so glad I've finally found a company that I feel values the employees. Reply

yep, there’s ivanka trump just casually sitting in on trump's economic advisory council meeting pic.twitter.com/qLh5VDpEq9 — alyssa bereznak (@alyssabereznak) February 3, 2017

Sycophants, all of them. Reply

Imagine the outrage if Michelle Obama sat in on meetings like this? Reply

When I was listening to Pod Save America, they were talking to one of Obama's ethics guys and the host was like "imagine if Sasha and Malia had been sitting in on meetings with foreign dignitaries? I would've been impressed cause they were 8, but still". It made me laugh and want to cry all at once. That podcast has basically made me really see what pieces of shit republicans are. If even one of anything that Trump has done had been done by Obama, he would've been impeached before he even knew the names of the White House staff. Reply

Sis, they lost their shit when Michelle wore a sleeveless dress on official White House duty. 'Vanks is sitting there in the same thing, at one of the highest level meetings, and not a word is said. Reply

I'm going to not talk about all the shit that infuriates me about her being there, and just point out how pointless it has to be, because she probably doesn't understand jack shit about what's even being discussed. Reply

& yet he lies about his children never involving themselves in his business. Reply

Oh, David. What a blast from the past Reply

White House statement: “The Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this outrageous order” https://t.co/uETUQdSzgF pic.twitter.com/yq1bKpmyPY — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 4, 2017

Dammit Reply

The White House just put out a revised statement removing the word “outrageous” from here 👀 https://t.co/kQg5aMJgPq — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) February 4, 2017

lol Reply

