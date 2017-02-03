



Aww, the Green Men <33 Reply

Today has been a good day y’all!

Today has been a good day y'all!

Hiii Reply

When is your friendship reveal being posted sis? Reply

Thank you for asking the important questions Reply

oh my God, later in the night??? Reply

hi bb! Reply

hey!



glad to hear that you've had a good day today! Reply

Favorite tea flavors? Reply

jasmine Reply

Mint or youthberry



I also like putting a slice of GInger in boiling water Reply

I like ceylon, darjeeling and assam. I like spearmint tea too but I can never find it. Reply

Early Grey

I also like Tazo Jasmine Citrus Mint Reply

green Reply

lemon Chamomille Reply

Green or Pu Erh Reply

green Reply

Assam, earl grey, and peppermint Reply

none of it lol kidding, I don't drink it



I've always wanted to try it but there's so many flavors I don't even know where to start Reply

Lipton had a coconut passion fruit green tea that I loved but they discontinued it. Lately the Yogi throat soothing tea has been saving my life so I am ready to build an alter to it and sacrifice as many nazis as the Yogi Tea Gods ask of me. Reply

Green tea, earl grey, ceylon, chai sometimes, anything that's not really sweet and fruity. Reply

ginger Reply

peppermint Reply

peach/mango, perf combo, esp with green tea Reply

i love teavana's jade citrus mint Reply

Camomile 👍🏼 Reply

mint or yerba mate Reply

celestial seasonings tension tamer tea Reply

lemongrass is amazing Reply

genmaicha Reply

I'm always a slut for green tea and jasmine Reply

What's up babes? I was supposed to go out to a Trump protest tonight but I just couldn't. it's fucking cold and I'm dead inside. my body is also so sore. I bartended 5 nights in a row, worked 12 hours a day for 3 of those. I just need to relax. :( Reply

sorry to hear! hope you're able to have some time to yourself this weekend <3 Reply

I'm enjoying this pizza and ONTD. Boring and painless. lol. Just what I want right now. :) Hope you're doing good!!!! <3333 Reply

It's a marathon, not a sprint <3. Take care of yourself! Reply

Rest bb! Reply

has anyone here ever played stardew valley? Reply

i loooooooooooooove stardew valley so much. i'm a baby gamer basically but it's so soothing and nice, i can be gay, i can make my farm look nice etc etc. highly recommend Reply

yes, the fact that you can be gay in this already shits all over the harvest moon series! Reply

Parent

I bought it but I'm extremely afraid to start b/c I know how easily I get sucked in to games like that (as I side eye my animal crossing game with 600+ hours on it) Reply

YES!!! Get it, it's really good. I've clocked in 100+ hours Reply

YES i love it! I married Sebastian! and I played like 400 hours, lol Reply

yesssss! It's such a calm, relaxing game, would highly recommend any time and especially these days. Reply

https://girl-fights.tumblr.com

https://girl-fights.tumblr.com

https://girl-fights.tumblr.com



Gifset blog with posts of fight sequences featuring women characters from TV, anime, movies.

http://nerdsandguitar.tumblr.com/



I'll be following you for some Riz!

today has been kinda exhausting Reply

Chelsea Clinton going IN on Kellyanne Cryptkeeper Troll via Twitter is giving me life. Team Chelsea for sure. Reply

omg, hadn't heard about this but obviously I need to look it up. Reply

She has thrown off the gloves and isn't fucking around. Its been making me smile. Reply

I started following her today, the good sis is fierce like her mama! Reply

it's annoying that Google just lists her as "Bill Clinton's daughter" Reply

rump post. Already the comment of the year tbh.



Still dying @ this comment in the Matthew-McConaughey-wants-ppl-to-embrace-Trump post. Already the comment of the year tbh.

(And related since it's political: coffee drinkers, buying from these coffee shops this weekend supports the ACLU!)

+1 Such a perfect comment. Reply

RIP januarysix's inbox, lol. Reply

So Trump is tweeting from an old unsecure android. Where are the angry republicans crying about HRC's server? WHERE ARE THEY Reply

The same place those hypocrites are silent about him and the WH folks using a private email server.



Old Android. Stupid old 70 yr old. Reply

shhh we don't want anyone to have to admit that maybe their reason for hating hillary was plain ol' misogyny! THE EMAILS! Reply

His staff has private servers too and just where did all those rah-rah 'murica people run off to in the wake of Russia disrupting their rights??



It's all SO transparent Reply

we all know republicans are a bunch of hypocrites with no moral compass Reply

Here's where Anonymous can use their powers for good. Reply

HOOT what the heck?! hahah look down Reply

Hey bb! Reply

http://www.instagram.com/theanitaprojec t



I always follow back :)



I always follow back :)

http://instagram.com/fabi_beans



I usually follow back right away but my phone has been acting up (the screen won't come on or flickers to black) so it might be a while before I follow back. But I will!

Time to replace my Sony VAIO, which they've apparently discontinued years ago, womp. Recommendations for similar PC laptops? Thanks! Reply

i'm super happy with mine: it's a Toshiba Qosmio Reply

wow, i had no idea they discontinued that computer. i had two sony vaio's and really liked both of them...the only reason i got rid of my first one was because i accidentally spilled nail polish remover all over it. but i got a mac last year, so i don't have any suggestions :( Reply

I had 2 as well! The 1st one I had through college and the 2nd one since then. End of an era~ Reply

yesss, i have sunday off work! i haven't had a day off since early december, and i was worried i wouldn't have one off until almost the end of april. so i'm pretty excited. Reply

what are you gonna do with your freedom? Reply

maybe go hiking, but will likely end up cleaning. Reply

I just got a Passion Planner and I'm so excited to fill it out. Does anyone else have one? How do you use it effectively? Reply

I don't have one but a friend of mine does and she absolutely loves it!! Reply

