Who won Celebrity Big Brother UK 2017?

I don't know any of those people.

I only know two-time Eurovision competitors and zero-time Eurovision winners Jedward

i love them. im probably the only one who actually does

Nah, I love them too. It's half motherly instinct for some reason, half plain love of the kind of people who put themselves out there and try to have harmless fun despite the tidal wave of shit they get.

nah after watching jedward let loose and meeting them many times i adore them they are honestly the sweetest boys

I'm so excited...this shit is over.

I havent seen the show in the last few days because all the youtube channels got pulled but I knew I didnt miss out on anything important because shit was getting boring.

literally wtf



i was so happy at the bianca, nicola and james c streak



kim and jedward were so robbed, shouldve been top2 but im glad they at least beat the blair witch and most of the bully gang. sadly the fucking bore won, coleen just adds to my hate of pisces Reply

i want all the hours i wasted watching this back and how disgusting was kim interview? when they showed all of the hms booing her and not a word from emma. gross

i hope emma is sacked because shes too biased, davina >>>>>>>



i hope emma is sacked because shes too biased, davina >>>>>>>>> Reply

I have never watched this, but scrolling down I thought they reused the same picture of the same person twice for Nicola and Bianca

I'm happy I don't have to have my gran talking about this all the time now.

I kinda stopped watching when Stacy left the house. I didn't expect that Coleen would win tho. I kinda wanted Kim to win but only if she had kept up the way she acted when she first went into the house.

BREAKING: #CBB confirms vote to win percentages

Coleen 32.65%

Jedward 29.91%

Kim 14.52%

James C 10.33%

Nicola 6.94%

Bianca 4.36%

Calum 1.30% — bbspy (@bbspy) February 3, 2017

the gp is a joke

literally all she did was cry and smoke... wtf...

The UK always picks boring winners in the end. Still bitter about Gina and Dexter...

Ugh. Gina was so robbed smh

F l o p



New York's season was still better

