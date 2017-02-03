Who won Celebrity Big Brother UK 2017?
Coleen Nolan
🎉🎉 @NolanColeen is your winner! #CBB #CBBFinal 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/x03rDutkX8— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) February 3, 2017
So @planetjedward are your runners-up tonight! #CBB #CBBFinal pic.twitter.com/PvxbeYRsq5— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) February 3, 2017
Claiming the bronze medal tonight, #CBBKim is in third place! #CBB #CBBFinal pic.twitter.com/EPm31Fy7HH— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) February 3, 2017
In fourth place and next to meet @EmmaWillis, it's @MrJamesCosmo! #CBB #CBBFinal pic.twitter.com/VuijxMmmqf— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) February 3, 2017
Finishing in fifth place tonight, it's @NicolaMcLean! #CBBFinal #CBB pic.twitter.com/DX9RAD1i9b— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) February 3, 2017
First to leave tonight and in sixth place, it's @BiancaGascoigne! #CBBFinal #CBB pic.twitter.com/wNo3pxDStQ— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) February 3, 2017
i was so happy at the bianca, nicola and james c streak
kim and jedward were so robbed, shouldve been top2 but im glad they at least beat the blair witch and most of the bully gang. sadly the fucking bore won, coleen just adds to my hate of pisces
i hope emma is sacked because shes too biased, davina >>>>>>>>>
New York's season was still better