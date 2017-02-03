Lady Gaga will NOT mention Donald Trump during SB Halftime
Unfortunately, Lady Gaga says she has no plans to mention Donald Trump during her halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl. In an interview wit Atlanta's 98.5 KLUC, she explains that her performance will be dedicated to everyone in America.
"No," she says when asked if she'll have anything to say about Trump. "That's not what the show is about. The show is coming from my heart to everyone in America that I love so much. This is my country and I'm proud to be a pop star from this country. I've travelled the whole world and it's something special to be from America. I want people that watch the Halftime show to feel the greatness of the USA."
When pressed further on the issue and idea of using the show to go political, she continues: "Because I know I have a bigger stage that day and that I've had a lot of really big stages that I'm grateful for, you know the power of your voice. And I would like to use to that voice to bring people together on that day. Saying anything divisive would only make things worse. And that's just not what I want for my country."
After being a vocal opponent of Donald Trump and campaigning for Hillary Clinton in the election, this news is a bit dissapointing.
It is rumored that Gaga cannot say anything political under contract. The NFL has denied those reports.
Source
I mean, the answer is right there.
She only cares about her career.
lmaooo, nationalism on the left isn't qt either
Shit is already fucked, are you high?
Though I admit Belichick & Brady are super good at their jobs and I fully anticipate my team will never win after they retire, their support of Trump genuinely disappoints me. I always knew Brady was a Republican (because which white boy who interned at Merrill-Lynch is a liberal) but I held out hope he could see the insanity. :(
