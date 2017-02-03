Lady Gaga will NOT mention Donald Trump during SB Halftime

what a shame Reply

It is rumored that Gaga cannot say anything political under contract. The NFL has denied those reports.



I mean, the answer is right there.

disappointing to say the very least

Weak bitch.



She only cares about her career.

what else is new? she's been using the gays and they love eating her shit

This truth.

how did that endless campaigning for hillary and letting joanne flop help her career dear?

I'M SHOCKED

The truth is no one knows the truth, so stop

her artpop could be anything

disappointed but not surprised tbh

queen katya <3

I've travelled the whole world and it's something special to be from America. I want people that watch the Halftime show to feel the greatness of the USA.



lmaooo, nationalism on the left isn't qt either

She just says whatever will get her booked at the next tribute performance. 😂

exactly

weird gaga, cause the more i travel this world, the more i realize how shitty america is and the less proud i am to be american.

How exactly would this "make things worse" Gags?



Shit is already fucked, are you high?



Lemme root for the Falcons cause I hate the Pats to begin with but Belichick and Brady's Trump love makes me root against them even more.

I'm rooting for Brady to break his neck. No joke.

btw the word divisive is far too mild at this point. We are so far past the point of divisiveness or calling it a disagreement. Lives are literally at stake and Trump's rhetoric has caused violence and death. Trump and Bannon are running the USA.

I'm a Packers fan, but we are basically the Arsenal of the NFL so I have no one to cheer for. I guess the Falcons are my default team. I'm in Atlanta right now on business and the city is nuts about it.

If it's any consolation I always call the Cowboys and their fanbase the Arsenal of the NFL.

I've been a Pats fan for 23 years & always was proud to root for them because Bob Kraft had a long-running unspoken policy that if you'd ever been accused of violence against a woman, you were cut without question.. which is why they let Dave Meggett go back in the 90s when the rumblings began of him being a rapist POS.



Though I admit Belichick & Brady are super good at their jobs and I fully anticipate my team will never win after they retire, their support of Trump genuinely disappoints me. I always knew Brady was a Republican (because which white boy who interned at Merrill-Lynch is a liberal) but I held out hope he could see the insanity. :( Reply

I'm already waiting for him to tweet at 2 am that night that she has come to reason and she dedicated her performance to him.

i'm rooting for her to go rogue. if she doesn't then she has definitely sold out. hopefully she has a secret anti-trump third act or something she's been rehearsing outside the eyes of the NFL. if she was going to say anything she certainly wouldn't admit to it beforehand. i honestly think it would boost her career and be totally in line with her whole ~persona~

Edited at 2017-02-03 10:27 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-03 10:27 pm (UTC) Reply

This is what I'm hoping.

People who speak up rn will be remembered in history. Like, you know Sally Yates will be remembered for what she did. It's the same when athletes have spoken out. At the time they were hated and then Republicans praise them decades later. They're so transparent. I still get emotional thinking about the Dixie Chicks being boycotted and banished, only to snatch AOTY at the Grammys. Even USMNT and USWNT players are speaking out and you know the sports world whines about it.

Edited at 2017-02-03 10:38 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-03 10:38 pm (UTC) Reply

exactly, even if she does get backlash she uses that as her inspiration for her phoenix from the ashes next album and swoops back into artistic relevance.

Me too. Even if it's just a symbolic visual thing with costumes. I think she will. I just don't see her staying silent

