Ruth Negga Will Attend Oscars With Dominic Cooper + Dom Posts Another BTS PREACHER Photo
...Just don't expect him on the red carpet. The couple are extremely private about their relationship, but Ruth's other half will be there to support her on her big night.
""Dominic will be attending the Oscars. He is Ruth's rock and her constant support, but both of them are fiercely protective of their relationship," a source said.
"Exclusive sit-down interviews with magazines are as far away from Ruth and Dominic as you can get - they have no aspirations to be any sort of a showbiz couple and guard their privacy."
- Have been together for six years
- First met co-starring in a stage adaptation of Phedre with Helen Mirren in 2009
- "They have a lovely life together in London with a bunch of close friends and that's the way they like it."
Was feeling a little peckish so we stopped off to grab some comestibles pic.twitter.com/sU2GtHcI62— Dominic cooper (@dominiccoop) February 2, 2017
Hehe, for those who were curious about their relationship status in the last post =) I admire they're able to keep things so low-key and to their liking, especially if that works best for them.
(pickled pigs lips? WTF?)
