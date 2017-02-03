the song sucks

I mean iconic for burning her wedding dress but the video was tacky



and the song has its good parts but the YG guy ruins it for me Reply

Ikr that last scene in the red dress by the fire was the best part of the vid Reply

It looks like she just burned her under skirt not the actual dress... Reply

i kinda like this tbh and she looks great! she's a lil awkward at some parts tho Reply

Writhing around in a wedding dress and lingerie, it's exactly what you would expect. I wish I were her manager Reply

same! She'd be poppin out bops like tr*mps spouts nonsense if u were in charge Reply

She has everything it take, the beauty the musicality the intelligence, but she insists on these lingerie and leotard moments and singing hits from 1992. She needs to reinvent herself as a mature songstress and put out an album of jazz standards or something, I'm not even kidding! And hire her American Idol stylist again. IMO after the Beautiful era flopped because of her broken arm/ribs/etc that was her last chance at top 40 stardom & widespread sex appeal and now she needs to try smth different. But she likes what she likes. She's clearly feeling herself so live your fantasy girl Reply

That said she is a national treasure and I'll never get over her OTT tackiness. Reply

Did anyone watch her show "Mariah's World"?

Ngl Tanaka is so hot. Mariah sounded literally drunk most of the time, and her face looks so bloated damn. The last ep had the shittiest edit ever lmaooooo, that whole scene with the ring left in the recording room....



It's old news that Mimi loves her champagne & cocktails so the comments about bloated face/sounding drunk are passé. That said I watched parts of Mariahs World, I just wasn't here for all the drama w her backup crew. Reply

There is no way that relationship is real. Tanaka is probably participating in an orgy with the other male backup dancers after every show.



Isn't it an open secret that Mimi washes down her pills vitamins with champagne? Reply

i watched a few eps here and there, tanaka was cute but that contrived storyline with him and mariah made him look sooooo thirsty it was embarrassing



and that obvious actress they had pretend to be an incompetent assistant?! i cant Reply

lmaoooo you think she was an actress?



I'm so gullible smh Reply

LOL Reply

I've watched a couple of episodes here and there. I think Tanaka is cute but they were trying way too damn hard to shoehorn him in and make him relevant in the show. And the ring left in the recording room was soooo laughably dramatic, especially with that vague conversation she and Stella had about it afterwards.



I feel like Mimi's hair has thinned out so that when she straightens it, she looks more bloated. Reply

with that vague conversation she and Stella had about it afterwards.



Omggg it sounded so FAKE NEWS I was laughing while looking at Stella's face. Reply

4 min video with a $40 budget of a middle aged, border line plus size, woman rolling around in a car wearing barely there outfits. Reply

you sound so wronged I wondered if you were the wedding dress she burns in the vid Reply

I'm a JLo stan Reply

this MV looks old af but also budget af



i like the song though, despite YG and his stupid ass face Reply

Exactly Reply

I sorta like the song, but why she wearing cheap club clothes from china tho Reply

I'm here for the tacky video, but the song is underwhelming af Reply

I feel like the song is really radio friendly though so it might get a lot of play. Reply

She looks so good in white!!



And I really like the song, it's fun Reply

her aesthetic so one-dimensional omg. im into this song tho Reply

what is her manager doing to her/career? Reply

Hmmm, not sure if I like this. Reply

The video is a little boring but is def her style and I like the song. I'd be down for new Mariah era again. Reply

she looks and sounds awful and the song is awful



just.. awful Reply

It don't fit anymore Reply

She looked HOT Reply

the video looks really cheap and the rapper (who i've never heard of???) was perfect for this video because he sucked. Reply

She's a joke Reply

I just want Mariah to give me another bop like Stay the Night from Emancipation.





Don't Know What to Do from Me. I'm Mariah was close though.

That isn't her wedding dress it's the under skirt.. Even Mariah isn't gonna burn however much $$$ that dress was Reply

