Watch Mariah Carey burn wedding dress in music video for "I Don't"
Mimi wiggles around in tight outifts whilst in a convertible lamenting about love gone wrong. Oh and YG is there too.
source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiQ68AW
0LMY
i'm actually feeling this track. come thru ms. carey
source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiQ68AW
i'm actually feeling this track. come thru ms. carey
and the song has its good parts but the YG guy ruins it for me
Ngl Tanaka is so hot. Mariah sounded literally drunk most of the time, and her face looks so bloated damn. The last ep had the shittiest edit ever lmaooooo, that whole scene with the ring left in the recording room....
Isn't it an open secret that Mimi washes down her
pillsvitamins with champagne?
and that obvious actress they had pretend to be an incompetent assistant?! i cant
I'm so gullible smh
I feel like Mimi's hair has thinned out so that when she straightens it, she looks more bloated.
Omggg it sounded so FAKE NEWS I was laughing while looking at Stella's face.
i like the song though, despite YG and his stupid ass face
And I really like the song, it's fun
just.. awful
Don't Know What to Do from Me. I'm Mariah was close though.
working to hard M, just let hits happen don't chase them.