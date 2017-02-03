Mirror Ari

False alarm! Ariana Grande is NOT pregnant




  -  The @APEntertainment weirdly tweeted that "Ariana Grande is pregnant. guess who's the father?" with a picture of her
  - That post was quickly deleted and followed by one that said: ".@APEntertainment has deleted from its account a tweet about Ariana Grande. It was unauthorized. We are investigating,"
   - Ari is not pregnant, nobody knows why they tweeted that
   - The queen has not commented on the weirdness, unless you count this:
   


Have you ever thought you were pregnant, ONTD?
