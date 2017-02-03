False alarm! Ariana Grande is NOT pregnant
Oops! The AP falsely reported that Ariana Grande was pregnant. https://t.co/JXanmZfobO— Wonderwall (@Wonderwall) February 2, 2017
- The @APEntertainment weirdly tweeted that "Ariana Grande is pregnant. guess who's the father?" with a picture of her
- That post was quickly deleted and followed by one that said: ".@APEntertainment has deleted from its account a tweet about Ariana Grande. It was unauthorized. We are investigating,"
- Ari is not pregnant, nobody knows why they tweeted that
- The queen has not commented on the weirdness, unless you count this:
bittersweet and strange 🥀— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 3, 2017
