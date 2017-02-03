February 3rd, 2017, 12:23 pm cecilia_tallis DO TEENS KNOW 2000s TV SHOWS? (MTV Edition) It didn't even occur to me there was a chance someone wouldn't know what TRL, Laguna Beach, and Newlyweds were..source Tagged: 2000s, television - mtv Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9696 comments Add comment
Undressed tho
Re: Undressed tho
Re: Undressed tho
Re: Undressed tho
Re: Undressed tho
Re: Undressed tho
Re: Undressed tho
i also miss boiling point, room raiders, next, and cribs. and i also loved life of ryan with ryan sheckler
"Goo?! Goo Gone?!"
and like these kids have access to literally any TV show they'd ever want to watch, there's no excuse for them to be so uncultured tbh
I'm kinda sad they took the ridculous things out after the shoot of Pimp My Ride
Anyone remembers that fake popstar that released old Jessica Simpson's songs as her own and no one even knew? She got press and even other artists wanted to collab
"She's so young....."
time is weird
i miss watching the hills