omg preteen me was shook by the few eps I saw. It felt like watching porn lmao. I remember one ep where the girl was showing aguy all the pressure points(?) on his body and it seemed so explicit Reply

Thread

Link

omg undressed was the best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was so risqué~ for the time tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved Undressed. So many cheesy stories. It's funny how many B/C-list celebs started on there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

adam brody, yes? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg the episode when the gay roommate falls for a girl because she's all butched up and he thinks she's a guy. Then when she arrives at the door and is all femmed up the straight roommate is hot for her. Then the gay guy goes on a date and "gets her ready" for the straight guy to finish the deal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Undressed was iconic. It was like watching Skinemax the way my 11 year old self had his finger hovering over the "previous channel" at 11 pm just in case my parents came in the room. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i own every season of laguna beach (except 3. that was pointless) and the hills. i can't believe people haven't watched them. i've seen every show like 200 times.



i also miss boiling point, room raiders, next, and cribs. and i also loved life of ryan with ryan sheckler Reply

Thread

Link

lol I remember Ryan's painful attempt at voiceover narrating Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tony took. my truck. and didn't refill the tank. it really upset me. when i ran out of gas. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ryan used to look like Dani from A Shot at Love With Tila Tequila, but now he looks like he does meth Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The first time I saw Zac Efron was when he was on Room Raiders. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love LB and The Hills, I want to buy all the seasons one day and just watch them over and over. I've seen them all, but I just think it would fun to get the DVDs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my co-worker was born in 92 and doesn't know what I'm talking about most the time. Like she didn't know what Doug was. Reply

Thread

Link

that's garbage. I was born in '91 and Killer Tofu is my jam. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol you sound old Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte I guess I can take some sad satisfaction that when I was their age, unlike them at least I had a future. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was anyone else obsessed with 2gether and Spyder Games? I STILL have the soundtracks lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved 2gether and I still listen to them occasionally lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, I loved both! I still have episodes of 2gether recorded on VHS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Spyder Games! The first time I ever heard hit the bricks was on that show. lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also, i will never forget that awesome episode of newlyweds in which jessica simpson was legit concerned an elderly person was trying to use their sears card at the ATM. or when nick freaked out because of the expensive egyptian sheets she'd just bought. Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder how nick makes money nowadays?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always remember that episode where Nick took her to Home Depot and she was so confused by everything. lol



"Goo?! Goo Gone?!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol one of my favorite eps is the one where she gets lasik or something and then they try to go out to eat in their juicy track suits Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she was so cute and people were so mean to her lol :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

why do we keep having these posts? Reply

Thread

Link

to make us feel old and shitty that we are now those people where kids don't know what the fuck our shows or music was. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cause nostalgia is fun? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because we're old Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why not? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why would they use that clip of laguna instead of the iconic "keep dancing on the bar, slut" cabo scene?



and like these kids have access to literally any TV show they'd ever want to watch, there's no excuse for them to be so uncultured tbh Reply

Thread

Link

i thought they were going to use that scene too lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember being at the mall and the employees of Suncoast were like shit the Jackass people were spotted in the mall I hope they don't come in here again after the last time they fucked up the store as a joke Reply

Thread

Link

aw i miss suncoast Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My 15 & 13 year old sisters recently discovered The OC and Veronica Mars. I felt so old when they asked me why did Marissa die. Reply

Thread

Link

Marissa's death is still such a touchy subject for me as a GROWN ass 24 year old lmao, they're lucky they didn't watch that shit live Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As a 27 year old I still can't get over. They couldn't stop laughing when I told them it's because Mischa thought she was to good for the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love the snl parody of that shooting scene Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Got every single one in seconds (had no childhood).

I'm kinda sad they took the ridculous things out after the shoot of Pimp My Ride

Anyone remembers that fake popstar that released old Jessica Simpson's songs as her own and no one even knew? She got press and even other artists wanted to collab Reply

Thread

Link

Becoming, Next & Dismissed >>>>>>>>>>>> Reply

Thread

Link

Next, Dismissed and Room Raiders were my religion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

next was SO good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte! and room raiders, i loved that shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

room raiders>> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss next Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Needed Next, tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAOOOOOO Reply

Thread

Link