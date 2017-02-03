Private Sydney: Why Karlie Kloss is a role model for social climbers

Kloss is a 24-year-old model who is friends with Taylor Swift
It's her real life connections that are worth investigating, and who are a lot beneficial

She holidayed in St Barts for three days "just for fun and some sun" with the next generation of Murdochs, where she swam in the azure waters of the Caribbean with Rupert's youngest children, Chloe and Grace, and lounged around in robes on private yachts with the businesswoman at the centre of 2014's "racist chair" incident, Dasha Zhukova, wife of Russian oligarch and Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich.

She is regularly spotted out with Wendi Deng

