Omg I had no idea they were together



I thought she was still with that male model Reply

tbh so did I. Reply

Didn't they get engaged super quick? Reply

Mend your broken heart and then move on to some hotter, younger dick, sis. I love how all the Divas™ are like 50 but get all this 20 year old dick. What kind of gay daddy realness. Reply

My role model is a grandmother of one Celebrity Big Brother contestant from last year. She was like 80 and a porn star. Such a queen. Reply

omg what kind of life goals! Reply

Apparently she was 87. And was fucking 25-year olds #GOALS Reply

I looked her up and saw her site! I'm inspired! Reply

I found her porn of xmamster and she is such a good actress, Sarah Paulson who? Reply

Omg I'm looking that up the minute I have a secure connection and I'm in a discreet location. Reply

That's a lot of beard. Reply

hm yea i didnt see them making it to the altar considering how young he is



ready for single kylie to give us that new album tho! Reply

who did not see this coming. Reply

Awww, bummer. Now I feel the need to re-watch Galavant...again. Reply

...but then, on the other hand:



Aww, that makes me sad. They seemed super qt together, and her cameo on Galavant (RIPD) was hilarious....but then, on the other hand: Reply

read he cheated on her and she threw him out of her apartment. :o kylie is lovely but she has such shitty taste in men. Reply

It fits with the blind item that two costars are secretly dating and want their show to be a hit. Reply

I was thinking of the blind item as well.



But the person in question was only a minor character on the show.

(Sofia, the lesbian who wanted to marry Kareema's brother to get a visa) Reply

Ohhh. Either way, he's not attached! Reply

Not the costar I wanted him to hook up with. She came into the show in the last few episodes and I honestly don't even remember him having scenes with her. Reply

Read that too. What a trashy loser if he was cheating. Reply

kyle seems like such a genuine sweetheart :'( Reply

This is what will happen if you ain't giving your girl what she needs tbh. Reply

she has the worst luck with guys and this will make her next album 🔥🔥🔥 d-d-danja in the club Reply

That's a shame.



I need him to be on a show that is successful and gets renewed! It's like I'm being teased to the max with Galavant and now No Tomorrow. Reply

Aw, no Kylie and what I assume will be another TV show cancellation? Poor Josh. Reply

What! I just watched his show on Netflix mostly because I recognized him as being her fiancé. Reply

so does he think his star is on the rise... or is he shaggin his costar?

[ but more important, Galavant ]



i mean, we all saw it coming but whatever. hope kylie is ok Reply

But

She's not lucky in love.





Poor Kylie, all of the glamour and all of the fame, people are gonna remember her nameButShe's not lucky in love. Reply

lmao ur gifs today are killing me. Reply

All kidding aside theres got to some anxiety to break up at that age Reply

too bad, they were a hot couple! i'd download their leaked sex-tape while pretending to be morally outraged at the invasion of privacy, but i'd totally feel bad about it. maybe.



also, since Kylie is an actual angel i'm sure he did something dirty, so fuck him tbh Reply

lol wtf i didn't even know they were together



i saw him in her christmas video but i just thought he was randomly cast looooooool Reply

also omg she was even on Galavant, now it all makes sense lolll Reply

