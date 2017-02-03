February 3rd, 2017, 01:53 pm jgp1968 Kylie Minogue & Joshua Sasse Split Kylie Minogue took to Instagram on Friday to confirm that she and Galavant star Joshua Sasse have ended their engagement of one year:source Tagged: breakup, celebrity social media, kylie / dannii minogue, true love / love is dead Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3939 comments Add comment
I thought she was still with that male model
ready for single kylie to give us that new album tho!
...but then, on the other hand:
But the person in question was only a minor character on the show.
(Sofia, the lesbian who wanted to marry Kareema's brother to get a visa)
I need him to be on a show that is successful and gets renewed! It's like I'm being teased to the max with Galavant and now No Tomorrow.
She's not lucky in love.
also, since Kylie is an actual angel i'm sure he did something dirty, so fuck him tbh
i saw him in her christmas video but i just thought he was randomly cast looooooool
also, kylie can do better, and i'm sure she will.