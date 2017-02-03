(bbv) - powerless

New Promo Clips For NBC's Newest Comedy Powerless



new premise "Powerless takes place in the DC Universe and follows the adventures of Emily Locke (Vanessa Hudgens) as Director of Research & Development at Wayne Security, a subsidiary of Wayne Enterprises, that specializes in products for ordinary humans who are poised to be victims of the battles between superheroes and supervillians.[2]" via Wikipedia.

Watch the first episode here.


original premise "In the first comedy series set in the DC universe, Vanessa Hudgens ("Grease Live," "High School Musical") plays Emily, a spunky, young insurance adjuster specializing in regular-people coverage against damage caused by the crime-fighting superheroes. It's when she stands up to one of these larger-than-life figures (after an epic battle messes with her commute) that she accidentally becomes a cult "hero" in her own right... even if it's just to her group of lovably quirky co-workers. Now, while she navigates her normal, everyday life against an explosive backdrop, Emily might just discover that being a hero doesn't always require superpowers." via NBC.com

"Kryptonite"


"Company Motto"


"Morning Commute"


"Batman's Cousin"


"Meet The Team"





this show is so funny. everyone should watch!
