New Promo Clips For NBC's Newest Comedy Powerless
new premise "Powerless takes place in the DC Universe and follows the adventures of Emily Locke (Vanessa Hudgens) as Director of Research & Development at Wayne Security, a subsidiary of Wayne Enterprises, that specializes in products for ordinary humans who are poised to be victims of the battles between superheroes and supervillians.[2]" via Wikipedia.
Watch the first episode here.
original premise "In the first comedy series set in the DC universe, Vanessa Hudgens ("Grease Live," "High School Musical") plays Emily, a spunky, young insurance adjuster specializing in regular-people coverage against damage caused by the crime-fighting superheroes. It's when she stands up to one of these larger-than-life figures (after an epic battle messes with her commute) that she accidentally becomes a cult "hero" in her own right... even if it's just to her group of lovably quirky co-workers. Now, while she navigates her normal, everyday life against an explosive backdrop, Emily might just discover that being a hero doesn't always require superpowers." via NBC.com
"Kryptonite"
"Company Motto"
"Morning Commute"
"Batman's Cousin"
"Meet The Team"
sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10
this show is so funny. everyone should watch!
In a world where humanity must cope with the collateral damage of Super Heroes and Super-Villains, Emily Locke (Vanessa Hudgens) begins her first day as Director of Research & Development for Wayne Security, a subsidiary of Wayne Enterprises that specializes in products that make defenseless bystanders feel a little safer. Full of confidence and big ideas, Emily quickly learns that her expectations far exceed those of her new boss (Alan Tudyk) and officemates, so it will be up to her to lead the team toward their full potential and the realization that you don't need superpowers to be a hero.
I didn't even recognize Rob Funches at first. He's lost so much weight.
she's more talented than zefron tbh
between this and grease live, she's definitely grown and impressed me the most. zac's gotten worse imo
I could so use one of these...
Edited at 2017-02-03 07:55 pm (UTC)
but lol i think it's gonna take a while for me to get used to seeing danny as someone other than abed.
Edited at 2017-02-03 08:01 pm (UTC)