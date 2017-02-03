New Promo Clips For NBC's Newest Comedy Powerless

I'm here for anything w/Rob Funches and Danny Pudi. Reply

ron is my favorite character so far. he's hilarious Reply

his name is ron, not rob Reply

Isn't that blurb from before they reshot the pilot and completely reconceptualized the show so that it's no longer about insurance adjustors? Reply

that's the blurb on the nbc site. source #8! Reply

Yeah, but if you watched the show shouldn't you have realized that it's no longer about insurance adjusters? Apparently NBC just never updated to the new synopsis. Reply

yep, here's the new one:

In a world where humanity must cope with the collateral damage of Super Heroes and Super-Villains, Emily Locke (Vanessa Hudgens) begins her first day as Director of Research & Development for Wayne Security, a subsidiary of Wayne Enterprises that specializes in products that make defenseless bystanders feel a little safer. Full of confidence and big ideas, Emily quickly learns that her expectations far exceed those of her new boss (Alan Tudyk) and officemates, so it will be up to her to lead the team toward their full potential and the realization that you don't need superpowers to be a hero. Reply

this show is very sweet and qt Reply

Link

Could this be what fills the huge "Better Off Ted" shaped hole in my heart?! Reply

That's what I'm hoping! Reply

Better Off Ted was so good. And I maintain that if it had premiered a year or two later, it would have been more successful. ABC just didn't have a solid comedy block at the time to support it. Reply

Alan Tudyk gives me life as Bruce Wayne's cousin.



I didn't even recognize Rob Funches at first. He's lost so much weight. Reply

lol both him and Danny Pudi were hilarious. That white girl I could take or leave though...they were looking for a Dina Fox (superstore) character and instead they got someone who was just...unlikable. Hopefully that actress will get into the groove but as of that first episode...bleech. Reply

i started following ron on twitter and insta recently and was shocked to see what he looks like now Reply

Cancel it. Reply

vanessa is really cute in this



she's more talented than zefron tbh Reply

in HSM you could tell she was following him and others to lead her in scenes, but i think she's improved the most between zefron, ashley tisdale, and her Reply

lol she could not act (or sing) for shit in high school musical



between this and grease live, she's definitely grown and impressed me the most. zac's gotten worse imo Reply

I could so use one of these... I could so use one of these... Reply

LMAO i love when she's like "just to be clear, i'm not gonna do whatever you want sooo..." Reply

Edited at 2017-02-03 07:55 pm (UTC) And when they gave her that bus pass... Reply

Ahh, that's Jennie Pierson!! Yet another UCB person with a show, goddamn! :D Reply

caught a few minutes of this whie waiting for HTGAWM; this looks sf cheesy & cute NGL Reply

I work as an insurance adjuster so this should be a fun watch. Reply

Its not about insurance anymore. The guy who came up with that idea left the show, and the new show runners switched the premise. Now it's about a low level branch of Wayne Enterprises called Wayne Security. Their job is to develop products to help everyday citizens deal with the damage/protect themselves from the constant superhero/supervillain fights. Reply

Oh well. 😢 Reply

oh. i liked the idea of them having to clean up the world's troubles more but coming up with wacky inventions probably makes the writing easier. :\ Reply

Oh is that what happened? I wondered why the change/reshoots. I kinda wish we could see the original pilot. Maybe in the alternate Drumpfless timeline that's happening? Reply

It was decent for an NBC comedy. Alan Tudyk is comedy gold and the office workers were funnier than Vanessa especially Wendy. Reply

i really liked this! ron is def my favorite.



but lol i think it's gonna take a while for me to get used to seeing danny as someone other than abed. Reply

This show was so cute! And vanessa hudgens did a great job. Danny Pudi is amazing as always Reply

Vanessa looks adorable with that hair



Vanessa looks adorable with that hair

Reply

