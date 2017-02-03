Keke Palmer on the View
-She talks about her book "I Don't Belong To You"
-She talks about being molested as a child by a family member (she was 5 and the girl who molested her was 9)
-She says that Michael Jackson was molested too and that she connected her story to his because he overcame it (:/)
-She just mentions the Trey Songz situation
-Here's a link to the full interview with Wendy Williams where she called Wendy out on multiple things: click
Umm....uh...okay. I'm glad she was able to find strength from someone else's story and I hope she is doing okay now. But uhhhh idk if MJ would be recovery role model.
I somehow missed that she had a book coming out, though that explains why she's been making the rounds lately, and I just put a hold on it at the library.
Because I was also touched by an older cousin. I was like 6-9 i think. Somewhere between there. He's like 4-5 years older I think. I remember it fucking me up because I was like "was I molested? Am i victim?" I had a hard time describing myself as such, I guess.
But I am a victim. I was moleseted.
Sorry kinda rambled y'all but it's been on my mind since he stopped trying to touch me when I was in the 4-5th grade.
I love his music, but mentally MJ overcame nada.
memory from around that time. She used to babysit me and make me do things that although I can't remember exactly what, were not appropriate at all. I remember my mother busting the door on her with me and screamed and kicked her out of our apartment, and then she never brought it up to me ever again. I vaguely remember it but I really don't know how bad it got because the only thing I would remember her making me do is kiss her on her neck and stuff. I get very uncomfortable when I think about it or get reminded of it.
I just started therapy again and I'm trying to work thru my past molestation. .it's hard af but if u have the ability and access to try it, the right therapist can do wonders for how you makes sense of it all.
I hope you have ppl in ur life that support u and make u feel safe.
Edit: trying to read up on mj saying he was a victim of molestation, does anyone have any info? Not finding anything so far.
But I'm glad shes speaking out about her experience and I hope it helps others, it's very courageous
yeah ia, that's why I'm surprised no one talks about it
I feel like she's bringing up important issues but she grew up in the industry how is it possible that she does not know about what MJ did or Chris Brown did? And more importantly, since she probably does know, idk how anyone could have missed it, why is she bringing up MJ of all people and why didn't she pick Chris Brown to diss? She says people normalize things these days, and people normalize these men too, it always bothers me how everyone just completely got over these things...
but then I remembered this:
Does she have a new book/movie/tvshow to promote?
anyways there was a girl from my church who repeatedly did shit like that to me whenever she got me alone at her house (our parents were friends). she would kiss me, take my clothes off, and inappropriately touch me...i was 6 and she was 10. i didn't tell anyone till years later tho, just started to avoid her like the plague. the only way i was able to ~come to peace with it years later was acknowledging that she was a child too and guessing that someone was doing that stuff to her as well, idk. it was really fucked up tho.
I've tried to think this way about my abuser but I can't. It's really hard to navigate your own feelings in situations like this. In my case, I was threatened not to tell anyone and threatened if I didn't do it, and I've always had nothing but hate for him. But I also found out that he bragged to his friends about "doing sexual shit" from a young age and gave my name when he was talking about it. He also started a relationship with his younger step-sister when he was in his mid 20s so it's clearly behaviour that he continued.
Anyway, I don't really know to feel or think about it. It was fucked up though, definitely.
