Keke Palmer on the View

Damn I didn't know all of this about her. Reply

I hope she was able to get the support she needed after that happened.

Came in this post just to remind you that Michael Jackson had a collection of child porn Reply

I think she needs to be reminded of that Reply

I think ONTD needs too Reply

This is needs to be in every MJ Post: http://www.mjfacts.com/ Reply

I never saw people on ONTD excuse his behavior or use him as a role model, I only saw him being called out (at least the majority of people here aren't his stans) Reply

I've heard about people defending him here in the past but I can't remember seeing it (and especially never seeing anyone defend it and not get jumped on) since I've started commenting here which is probably about 8 years now. Reply

They use him as a role model in a musical way. Try to go in a film post and tell everyone what a legend Roman Polanski is Reply

you couldn't say a bad word about michael around here until a few years after his death, he had a collection of stans going strong Reply

THIS! and instagram! Reply

You are on fire today! Reply

Lol thanks Reply

adult baby!!11!! Reply

dammit, you beat me to it! Reply

just don't say it on twitter. i made the mistake of doing that and lmaoooo never again. his defenders are disturbing. Reply

Let this be known to everyone, gurl! Let them know Reply

She says that Michael Jackson was molested too and that she connected her story to his because he overcame it



Umm....uh...okay. I'm glad she was able to find strength from someone else's story and I hope she is doing okay now. But uhhhh idk if MJ would be recovery role model. Reply

Right? Not to take the focus away from her story but I wouldn't say he's a good example to bring up. Reply

I feel sorry for Keke and all of Michael's victims. hopefully they all have had the support to find peace within themselves



thats all i have to add



Edited at 2017-02-03 07:50 pm (UTC)

I'm watching the full video right now and she's talking about how fear isn't real and everything and sitting on my desk is the book I'm reading about fear and how it helps us survive :X



I somehow missed that she had a book coming out, though that explains why she's been making the rounds lately, and I just put a hold on it at the library. Reply

I don't want to critique her recovery method, because that's a pain I don't know and can't imagine, so whatever it takes to get over it and cope is...you know, do what you gotta do.



But. Mmmm.



Edited at 2017-02-03 07:57 pm (UTC)

Wow, that's so crazy that she says she was molested. I always had a hard time defining what happened to me.



Because I was also touched by an older cousin. I was like 6-9 i think. Somewhere between there. He's like 4-5 years older I think. I remember it fucking me up because I was like "was I molested? Am i victim?" I had a hard time describing myself as such, I guess.



But I am a victim. I was moleseted.



Sorry kinda rambled y'all but it's been on my mind since he stopped trying to touch me when I was in the 4-5th grade.



Edited at 2017-02-03 07:56 pm (UTC)

im so sorry <3 i hope you can talk to a professional about this Reply

Omg I'm in this exact same boat. I don't really remember the details but I remember an older schoolgirl making me do stuff that even at that time, I had a feeling wasn't appropriate. I was only 4 years old. I blocked it out and I don't think it's impacted me into adolescence, but I do wonder- am I a victim? Reply

i had a similar situation...molested by a relative who was also a child but several years older, and the acts were her trying to have control over me. the first and only therapist i ever went to, when i told her she was like "well this is normal for kids to explore like that, it's not molestation." and it fucked me up for awhile, because those incidents were still affecting me and i felt like i was just being a drama queen about it. Reply

I love his music, but mentally MJ overcame nada. Reply

i dont recall mj ever publicly saying he was molested. i cant find any articles on it besides the tell-all book dr conrad murray wrote Reply

This might be TMI, but i think I was molested by an older schoolgirl when I was younger. I say "think" because I was so young when it happened, and I blocked out a lot of my

memory from around that time. She used to babysit me and make me do things that although I can't remember exactly what, were not appropriate at all. I remember my mother busting the door on her with me and screamed and kicked her out of our apartment, and then she never brought it up to me ever again. I vaguely remember it but I really don't know how bad it got because the only thing I would remember her making me do is kiss her on her neck and stuff. I get very uncomfortable when I think about it or get reminded of it.



Edited at 2017-02-03 08:01 pm (UTC)

Bb I'm sorry that was done to you and it's not tmi , esp in a post like this.



I just started therapy again and I'm trying to work thru my past molestation. .it's hard af but if u have the ability and access to try it, the right therapist can do wonders for how you makes sense of it all.



♡



I hope you have ppl in ur life that support u and make u feel safe. Reply

much love to you. ive blocked so much shit and the memories are slowly coming back and it's....not pleasant. i'm pretty sure i have ptsd from it. Reply

No thank you @ that mj comment, like even if she thinks he wasn't a pedophile (he was tho) you really just shouldn't bring him from a pr standpoint.

Edit: trying to read up on mj saying he was a victim of molestation, does anyone have any info? Not finding anything so far.



But I'm glad shes speaking out about her experience and I hope it helps others, it's very courageous



Edited at 2017-02-03 08:04 pm (UTC)

How old were each of them. Jw. I think it's fucked up regardless Reply

idk she only says that Rob was a baby, and we know she's 7 yrs older so the age difference was big



yeah ia, that's why I'm surprised no one talks about it Reply

I saw another interview of her and they gave her 3 men to pick who she'd kiss, wed or diss, and she chose to kiss Chris Brown



I feel like she's bringing up important issues but she grew up in the industry how is it possible that she does not know about what MJ did or Chris Brown did? And more importantly, since she probably does know, idk how anyone could have missed it, why is she bringing up MJ of all people and why didn't she pick Chris Brown to diss? She says people normalize things these days, and people normalize these men too, it always bothers me how everyone just completely got over these things... Reply

I mean, who were the other two choices? We've all gotten those FMK choices where you'd rather kill them all but for the sake of "the game" you can't do that lol. Reply

(i totally didn't pay attention to the other two guys, I was overwhelmed by hatred for Chris lmao)





but then I remembered this:



http://www.bet.com/celebrities/news/201 6/09/12/keke-palmer-chris-brown.html





Chance the Rapper, Chris Brown and Trey Songz(i totally didn't pay attention to the other two guys, I was overwhelmed by hatred for Chris lmao)but then I remembered this: Reply

Why is she everywhere and being so extra all of the sudden?

Does she have a new book/movie/tvshow to promote? Reply

she has a book coming out, it's even mentioned in the first sentence of the post :D Reply

Don't feed the troll. Let it starve Reply

why is she bringing up that pedo tho? no one has ever said he was molested, that's just a fan theory...



anyways there was a girl from my church who repeatedly did shit like that to me whenever she got me alone at her house (our parents were friends). she would kiss me, take my clothes off, and inappropriately touch me...i was 6 and she was 10. i didn't tell anyone till years later tho, just started to avoid her like the plague. the only way i was able to ~come to peace with it years later was acknowledging that she was a child too and guessing that someone was doing that stuff to her as well, idk. it was really fucked up tho.



Edited at 2017-02-03 08:31 pm (UTC)

"acknowledging that she was a child too and guessing that someone was doing that stuff to her as well"



I've tried to think this way about my abuser but I can't. It's really hard to navigate your own feelings in situations like this. In my case, I was threatened not to tell anyone and threatened if I didn't do it, and I've always had nothing but hate for him. But I also found out that he bragged to his friends about "doing sexual shit" from a young age and gave my name when he was talking about it. He also started a relationship with his younger step-sister when he was in his mid 20s so it's clearly behaviour that he continued.



Anyway, I don't really know to feel or think about it. It was fucked up though, definitely. Reply

oh sis... damn sis...



naw bye @ the pedo. Like, now sis....mmhm Reply

I wanna root for her but I can't with her hotep ways 🙄 Reply

