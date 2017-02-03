deadpool

Keke Palmer on the View




-She talks about her book "I Don't Belong To You"
-She talks about being molested as a child by a family member (she was 5 and the girl who molested her was 9)
-She says that Michael Jackson was molested too and that she connected her story to his because he overcame it (:/)
-She just mentions the Trey Songz situation
-Here's a link to the full interview with Wendy Williams where she called Wendy out on multiple things: click

source
