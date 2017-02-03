The Expanse's Frankie Adams on Being Bobbie Draper
The Expanse’s newest star kicks ass https://t.co/k2v3H6m2So— Polygon (@Polygon) 1 February 2017
-Frankie Adams plays Martian Marine Badass Bobbie Draper (no, not that Bobbie Draper).
-Like Bobbie is also of Samoan descent and grew up in a Samoan household, "I just really like representing".
-Frankie calls out the usual American casting call for 'mixed-race actors'.
-Series creators Ty Franck and Daniel Adams talk about having to be dedicated to working harder as showrunners and casting agents to get the diverse cast you want.
-Frankie talks about the challenge of working in a 50-pound power armor suit in the midst of summer, having trained as a boxer, and doing most of her own stunts.
-She wanted to and was able to add elements of Samoan language and culture into the role.
Source.
Are you ready to devote your life to Bobbie Draper, fellow ONTD Martians/Expanse fans?