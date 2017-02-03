IMDb Shutting Down Message Boards and Private Messaging

"No longer" were they.....ever....... Reply

NOOOOOOOO. (I didn't even post on them, but there are some valuable convos that happen on there. But I guess I get this decision — things can get pretty nasty). Reply

we have concluded that IMDb’s message boards are no longer providing a positive, useful experience



ok but when did it ever Reply

OMG no. Why would they do that? I spend so much time there. Reply

No! Now where will I go to see people's favorite interns on Bones!??! Reply

what

yes they are. shit there are trolls everywhere. Those that like something come into chat or learn about their fuck~ this shit man.

They are giving in to the asshats.

bullshit. Reply

That sucks. I know it was a cesspool of the worst most of the time but I liked going on there for fan theories and such Reply

I used to spend all day defending 15 year old Miley Cyrus on IMDb message boards. They will not be missed. Reply

begone daemons







Finally, the forums were trash, every movie had a "Worst movie ever made" thread, so ridiculous , also all the misogyny towards women was too much.begone daemons Reply

Thread

