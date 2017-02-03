Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Golshifteh Farahani's career is being impeded by Trump travel ban


  • Golshifteh Farahani is an Iranian born actress who currently lives in France.


  • In 2012 she was banned from entering Iran after posing nude in a French magazine.

  • She's supposed to film a movie Saturday in the U.S. but says she probably won't be able to enter the country despite having a French passport.

  • Why isn’t he banning Saudi Arabia? What about Pakistan? This is something we’re all asking ourselves. Is this about business, or about what? It's absurd. And I want to tell him that at this time in the world the only thing leaders should be doing is reuniting people instead of representing one nation or another as an enemy. It’s not going to work.

source
Tagged: , ,