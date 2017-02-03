Golshifteh Farahani's career is being impeded by Trump travel ban
Iranian-born 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star @Golshifteh says Trump visa ban puts her next role in jeopardy https://t.co/1LI5tKskvQ pic.twitter.com/sDLn1Cf3XJ— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2017
Golshifteh Farahani is an Iranian born actress who currently lives in France.
- In 2012 she was banned from entering Iran after posing nude in a French magazine.
- She's supposed to film a movie Saturday in the U.S. but says she probably won't be able to enter the country despite having a French passport.
- Why isn’t he banning Saudi Arabia? What about Pakistan? This is something we’re all asking ourselves. Is this about business, or about what? It's absurd. And I want to tell him that at this time in the world the only thing leaders should be doing is reuniting people instead of representing one nation or another as an enemy. It’s not going to work.
PERSIAN ROLL CALL
I remember reading an article years ago about how the executive of some German company got pulled over and jailed based on some stringent laws meant to catch illegal Mexican and Latin American immigrants and the company pulled their business out of the U.S. This is like that only so much worse.
(but is a new pirates movie really necessary?)
Kjell Magne Bondevik, who served as prime minister of Norway from 1997-2000 and 2001-05, flew into the US from Europe on Tuesday afternoon to attend this week’s National Prayer Breakfast.
He was held for an hour after customs agents saw in his diplomatic passport that he had been to Iran in 2014. Bondevik said his passport also clearly indicated that he was the former PM of Norway.
“Of course I fully understand the fear of letting terrorists come into this country,” he told ABC7. “It should be enough when they found that I have a diplomatic passport, [that I’m a] former prime minister.
Speaking of total absurdity, anyone else hear about how Arkansas is now allowing husbands to block their wives' abortions? I AM DONE.
And back to what I was saying about Spicer trying to say it's a "minor inconvenience."
lbr any of us who has paid attention to history understands it just won't stop here. Soon the ban will expand and the government will be knocking on even more doors. I can also almost guarantee that you will hear about even more problems around spring break and people who have planned vacations. The fact that people who are detained are being asked their political views and what they think of Trump is disturbing. Not surprised they want to search through your social media bc that's happened before. This is all so fucked up. History will look back on this disgust and people asking how this happened again. Notice Trump has said fuck all about the Quebec shooter but tweeted about France and taking funding away from Berkeley because of that useless fuck Milo. It's quite clear that Bannon is POTUS.
Trump's rating is where Bush was after Katrina. There is no honeymoon stage he desperately wants. I found that stuff Howard Stern said yesterday to be pretty accurate - you can tell Trump is obsessed with being loved.
trump is a mess lol everyday i log on to twitter and there's always something new he's just constantly shit talking i still can't believe its real like he's actually fucking president wow
Thankfully my whole family that lives in the US are citizens (my cousins and I are born here), but my sister didn't come to America until she was 2 from Pakistan, and so naturally my parents until they were in their 20s. So getting more apprehensive about what's to come. =/ My family has been here for over 30 years too.
100% business deals.
Vacationers won't come to the states, therefore we'll lose money, and we all know the people in office love money, especially the one who has a shit ton of hotels, which means his hotels wouldn't get any business (not like they would to begin with, but you know) idk if my comment makes any sense at all, but it makes sense in my head.