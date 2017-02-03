Golshifteh Farahani's career is being impeded by Trump travel ban

She is so, so beautiful <3



PERSIAN ROLL CALL Reply

Thread

Link

half persian/half french (hope it counts!) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When are numbers going to be released showing what an economic impact/disaster this ban will be on Trump's Amurica? You have to remember - people who love Trump haven't a care in the world for the human toll, they care about the financial toll. It has to be staggering even after only one week. (*Not even the financial toll of implementing it, I mean the massive amounts of money lost through tourism, the housing market, business dealings, corporations, etc.)



Edited at 2017-02-03 07:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

It's going to be awhile before the impact is really felt, but I expect tourism to decline. There are tons of reports of brown people from everywhere including countries not on the ban list, being harassed by airport officials. No one wants to go through that. International businesses are going to be pulling their companies out of the U.S. next.



I remember reading an article years ago about how the executive of some German company got pulled over and jailed based on some stringent laws meant to catch illegal Mexican and Latin American immigrants and the company pulled their business out of the U.S. This is like that only so much worse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so bizarre because I don't think people realize how much wealth is brought from some of those countries and put into the American economy. It will be interesting to see how high end NYC/LA/Chicago/Miami, etc. real estate is impacted by this. I have a theory that Trump is one of those types who feels threatened not because of "terrorism" but rather by wealth exceeding his own. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck trömp and his nazi-sidekick. usa, why is your politics always such a mess? where is the opposition from the democrates?



(but is a new pirates movie really necessary?)



Edited at 2017-02-03 07:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





Kjell Magne Bondevik, who served as prime minister of Norway from 1997-2000 and 2001-05, flew into the US from Europe on Tuesday afternoon to attend this week’s National Prayer Breakfast.



He was held for an hour after customs agents saw in his diplomatic passport that he had been to Iran in 2014. Bondevik said his passport also clearly indicated that he was the former PM of Norway.



“Of course I fully understand the fear of letting terrorists come into this country,” he told ABC7. “It should be enough when they found that I have a diplomatic passport, [that I’m a] former prime minister.



https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/201 7/feb/03/former-norway-pm-bondevik-held-w ashington-dulles-airport-2014-visit-iran BTW the ban even affected the former prime minister of Norway. Get your shit together America. Reply

Thread

Link

so even just having been to one of these countries once is going to prevent u from entering??? this is getting more insane by the minute tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was able to enter, but they held him for hours. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh i didn't get that. still, that's ridiculous enough, especially considering he had a diplomatic passport. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This just continues to be the most fucking absurd thing, I can't even believe this is reality anymore.



Speaking of total absurdity, anyone else hear about how Arkansas is now allowing husbands to block their wives' abortions? I AM DONE. Reply

Thread

Link

disgusting, and from my personal experience pro-life men are way more obnoxious than pro-life women. i just feel like part of it is some sort of ego thing, like, how dare this woman stop this pregnancy which was the result of MY SPERM Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imo men should not have a say in the abortion debate. the ultimate decission should always be the womans. as soon as your sperm enters my body it's mine to do with as i please tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the fuck? what's next? women not allowed to work without husbands approval? women not allowed to have own bankaccounts? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow that disgusts me on a molecular level Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking WHAT?!?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesus christ, how is that not seen as abuse? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wasn't she also banned from leaving Iran after Body of Lies? She has the worst luck with this kind of thing Reply

Thread

Link





And back to what I was saying about Spicer trying to say it's a "minor inconvenience."



BREAKING: Government reveals more than 100K visas have been revoked as a result of Trump Admin's immigration order during hearing in Va. — justin jouvenal (@jjouvenal) February 3, 2017





lbr any of us who has paid attention to history understands it just won't stop here. Soon the ban will expand and the government will be knocking on even more doors. I can also almost guarantee that you will hear about even more problems around spring break and people who have planned vacations. The fact that people who are detained are being asked their political views and what they think of Trump is disturbing. Not surprised they want to search through your social media bc that's happened before. This is all so fucked up. History will look back on this disgust and people asking how this happened again. Notice Trump has said fuck all about the Quebec shooter but tweeted about France and taking funding away from Berkeley because of that useless fuck Milo. It's quite clear that Bannon is POTUS.



Gallup: Trump EOs all quite unpopular...

• 55% oppose Muslim ban

• 60% oppose border wall with Mexico

• 58% oppose ending refugee program pic.twitter.com/phEORw7UDH — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) February 2, 2017





Trump's rating is where Bush was after Katrina. There is no honeymoon stage he desperately wants. I found that stuff Howard Stern said yesterday to be pretty accurate - you can tell Trump is obsessed with being loved.



Edited at 2017-02-03 07:23 pm (UTC) What's also fucked up is we're going to have 4 years of the Trump admin and Spicer gaslighting us. It's all they've done so far - about the inauguration, women's march, protest sizes at airports, saying the ban is just a minor inconvenience. It's also quite clear he won't go after a lot of countries he has business ties with. Hmm if only we saw his fucking tax returns.And back to what I was saying about Spicer trying to say it's a "minor inconvenience."lbr any of us who has paid attention to history understands it just won't stop here. Soon the ban will expand and the government will be knocking on even more doors. I can also almost guarantee that you will hear about even more problems around spring break and people who have planned vacations. The fact that people who are detained are being asked their political views and what they think of Trump is disturbing. Not surprised they want to search through your social media bc that's happened before. This is all so fucked up. History will look back on this disgust and people asking how this happened again. Notice Trump has said fuck all about the Quebec shooter but tweeted about France and taking funding away from Berkeley because of that useless fuck Milo. It's quite clear that Bannon is POTUS.Trump's rating is where Bush was after Katrina. There is no honeymoon stage he desperately wants. I found that stuff Howard Stern said yesterday to be pretty accurate - you can tell Trump is obsessed with being loved. Reply

Thread

Link

"silent majority" is so inaccurate when these cultists are actually the loud minority Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A lot of the media keeps pushing the narrative that Trump supporters are the majority and it drives me nuts tbh. Also - Maddow had a good segment the other night of where people are protesting and it's not just ~coastal elites~. It was everywhere from Nashville, Birmingham, Idaho to Arkansas. It was all over. He is still widely unpopular. I wish I could find it now (probably saved somewhere in my tabs I need to look) but even among his voters the wall was one of his least popular policies. Yet bc of the media and social media it's made to look like it's widely popular. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is she the one that dated louis garrel? she's gorg



trump is a mess lol everyday i log on to twitter and there's always something new he's just constantly shit talking i still can't believe its real like he's actually fucking president wow Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah but she's married to someone else now! Broke up with Louis in 2014, I think. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god the new cover of Der Spiegel pic.twitter.com/9SHruM8mrA — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 3, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

She is STUNNING and great in Paterson. Ugh at this. Reply

Thread

Link

There's that rumor going around he's going to expand the banned countries list - so Pakistan will be there too. Saudi will never be banned though = $$$.



Thankfully my whole family that lives in the US are citizens (my cousins and I are born here), but my sister didn't come to America until she was 2 from Pakistan, and so naturally my parents until they were in their 20s. So getting more apprehensive about what's to come. =/ My family has been here for over 30 years too. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I'm watching the other European clips in reply to the Dutch invite to the rump and yep, Germany went there with saying Hitler had great hair, a great suit and was loved by everyone and the press Reply

Thread

Link

what clips? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why isn’t he banning Saudi Arabia? What about Pakistan?



100% business deals.



Vacationers won't come to the states, therefore we'll lose money, and we all know the people in office love money, especially the one who has a shit ton of hotels, which means his hotels wouldn't get any business (not like they would to begin with, but you know) idk if my comment makes any sense at all, but it makes sense in my head. Reply

Thread

Link

I cry :,( Reply

Thread

Link