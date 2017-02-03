l: carrie

Nicki Minaj calls out Giuseppe Zanotti on Twitter

A few hours ago, Nicki Minaj found out a Giuseppe Zanotti sneaker was using the name Nicki for one of their shoes along with the names Doris and Kriss. Nicki went to twitter to call him out saying he should answer her calls since she inspired the shoe years ago, give the money from the sneaker sales to charity in her name, and saying he's being racist for not giving her credit.








She is currently trying to trend #GiuseppeWhatsGood on Twitter!

Are you team Nicki or team who cares? Do you think he's being racist for not crediting her for inspiration years ago?

