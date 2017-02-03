Nicki Minaj calls out Giuseppe Zanotti on Twitter

lol not taking her calls because he's probably trying to lawyer up Reply

Thread

Link

those shoes are ugly Reply

Thread

Link

ia, plus I doubt her fan base can afford these Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why are you being racist? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They really are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugly inspires ugly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the only person checking for Nicki is that twitter user





she's horrible and I'd never correlate a brand with her name Reply

Thread

Link

i kinda get where she's coming from but this is an interesting way to go about it

Reply

Thread

Link

Lol... okay Reply

Thread

Link

Should have just sued Reply

Thread

Link

They should be petty and donate money under her brother's name to the youths Reply

Thread

Link

That'd be awesome. And exactly the kind of thing I would do lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao honestly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I'm hard-pressed to be Team Nicki about anything. How exactly did she inspire them?? I mean, it's not like they have her likeness on them or something. And first she's saying "run me my check" but then pretending she doesn't care about the money? Come on.



But of course her stans are eating it up because they love everything she does and she loves their attention. rme. Reply

Thread

Link

why does tumblr have such a huge boner for her? Reply

Thread

Link

Because she said go to school at one point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Tumblr bar is so low Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bc they don't bother into any celeb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bc like all tumblr idols she's paying lip service to lib feminism Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because she said that when women are asertive they are bitches but when men do it they are bosses, also something about school, she is not wrong but still, she is a self serving feminist and also anti-semitic asshole who supported her pedo brother so one good comment doesn't make her a queen, tumblr is a trip tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously? That name is pretty fucking common tho. So, Girl stop reaching. Reply

Thread

Link

Shady? Yeah, maybe but the name "Nicki" is pretty common. But racist? Does the designer have a history of this cuz um..lmao.



Edited at 2017-02-03 07:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I just googled his name and racism and I got nothing but Nicki articles like isn't he just a shoe designer? There isn't many people modeling those in general Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

team who cares tbh. those sneakers look like they've been done a million times over. Reply

Thread

Link

i mean, if he in fact told her explicitly that she inspired the line, then i don't think it's outrageous to expect compensation for that. but to get mad that he doesn't want to do a collection with her NOW in the present is silly since she's fading in relevance and is notoriously hard to work with. like girl, you can't be an asshole to everyone who works for you for years and then be shocked that no one wants to do business with you. i heard that's why she was passed over for ocean's 8. Reply

Thread

Link

But if he marketing them as being inspired by her or has just casually told her in the past he has been inspired by her and years later these sneakers happen to have Nicki in the title? Fuck, I hope he changes them to Nicky, just to fuck with her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao that's true. and it's not like designers don't name pieces after celebs they're inspired by all the time. the fact that she's getting mad about this years after the facts says that she's probably just looking for a quick scam to get $$$ and attention since she's been flopping Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

remember when she blocked a fan on twitter who asked her to speak out about the orlando shooting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Remember when she said:

And Miley was so shook that her head actually exploded on stage and the show ended with that memorial service for Miley that doubled us a ceremony to crown Nicki as the Queen of Tumblr Feminism? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i've seen triumph of the will multiple times and seeing it reproduced like this.... ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link