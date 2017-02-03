Nicki Minaj calls out Giuseppe Zanotti on Twitter
This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it's ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won't take our call. Lol.— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017
I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017
Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they're not taking our call. 🤔— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017
Just go on google, you'll see all the different pairs he's named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain't worth a collection my nig?— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017
#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today. 😊 barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won't b tolerated.— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017
Don't care about the money. It's just the disrespect. You're not taking MY call? Lol. Give some money to charity in my name or smthn. 🙏🏽— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017
In total there are 23 different shoes named after her #RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood pic.twitter.com/jIw94bAXi0— Tom Ford (@ThatShadyCunt) February 3, 2017
She is currently trying to trend #GiuseppeWhatsGood on Twitter!
Are you team Nicki or team who cares? Do you think he's being racist for not crediting her for inspiration years ago?
she's horrible and I'd never correlate a brand with her name
That'd be awesome. And exactly the kind of thing I would do lol.
But of course her stans are eating it up because they love everything she does and she loves their attention. rme.
Team Nicki 5EVER
And Miley was so shook that her head actually exploded on stage and the show ended with that memorial service for Miley that doubled us a ceremony to crown Nicki as the Queen of Tumblr Feminism?
