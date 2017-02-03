Spanglish cover of Selena's "Si Una Vez" - Play-N-Skills ft. Becky G, Frankie J and Kap G
Play-N-Skills teams up with Frankie J, Becky G and Kap G for the Spanglish version of "Si Una Vez" from the incredible Selena Quintanilla.
The full spanish cover was released last December with Play-N-Skillz ft. Wisin, Frankie J, Leslie Grace. You can view the video here.
Source
Not sure how I feel about this. Si Una Vez is a CLASSIC. ONTD, what do you think about this version?
She has a small section on Selena at the beginning and I was sold immediately. I love Selena so much <3