iamamiwhoami co-creator Claes Björklund/Barbelle (@_brbl_) releases Never Too Much



Barbelle is the solo project of Swedish multi-instrumental musician, producer and songwriter Claes Björklund, known to most for being the musical producer working from the shadows with the groundbreaking, award-winning, iconic audiovisual project iamamiwhoami.

"Never Too Much" is the second single under that name, a soft electronic gem that'll make your Friday a little bit calmer. It's a remarkable offering, even utilizing the vocals of Nick Whitecross, frontman of cult 80s outfit Kissing The Pink. The visuals are, typically, wholly engrossing. Offering a glimpse into an entirely unique universe, you can check out 'Never Too Much' below.




