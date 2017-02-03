iamamiwhoami co-creator Claes Björklund/Barbelle (@_brbl_) releases Never Too Much
Barbelle is the solo project of Swedish multi-instrumental musician, producer and songwriter Claes Björklund, known to most for being the musical producer working from the shadows with the groundbreaking, award-winning, iconic audiovisual project iamamiwhoami.
"Never Too Much" is the second single under that name, a soft electronic gem that'll make your Friday a little bit calmer. It's a remarkable offering, even utilizing the vocals of Nick Whitecross, frontman of cult 80s outfit Kissing The Pink. The visuals are, typically, wholly engrossing. Offering a glimpse into an entirely unique universe, you can check out 'Never Too Much' below.
Source
Edited at 2017-02-03 07:01 pm (UTC)
Also the song's sad but sweet.
Loving Barbelle and Tungorna
I think there's some iamamaiwhoami in the works
She was doing shows with Royksöpp a few months ago so maybe a collab soon?
Im hoping so at least!
She was doing shows with Royksöpp a few months ago so maybe a collab soon?
Yes, they have a new song together but who knows when they're gonna release it. Hopefully soon this month!