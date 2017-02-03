ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, February 2, 2017:
- Beyonce's OTT Maternity Photoshoot
- TLC's Whitney Way Thore is pregnant
- Arnold Schwarzenegger releases two statements about National Prayer Breakfast
- Angelina Jolie condemns Trump's ban of refugees
- Celebs React to Trump Beefing with... Australia?
- Ricky Gervais And Stephen Colbert Debate About Religion
- HTGAWM's Jack Falahee on the cover of NKD Magazine
- Nordstrom has officially cut ties with Ivanka Trump
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
Glad I was asleep when that got posted.
I'm an Atheist and wanted to laugh on the stupid from both sides.
anyway, i feel like we have a habit of calling posts messy even when people are just having discussions. like that one post where people were talking about women's march participants focusing on vaginas and stuff, i thought that was a healthy (if heated) discussion.
Letter A
Asiatic vs. African
Re: Asiatic vs. African
Re: Asiatic vs. African
Re: Asiatic vs. African
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
40k to 50k left seems so small </3
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
sweet angels <3
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
Re: Letter A
happy friday everyone!
RE: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
I need a new flat bootie but can't find exactly what I want. (well I did but they're like $300 and lol no)
I submitted a post about it but it got rejected as already posted. I have searched through all the posts like 4 times and I still can't find it - can somebody give me the link?
Thanks.
I'm not surprised they didn't work out because it all happened so quickly?
adult photo sharing
image upload no registration
imgurl
Edited at 2017-02-03 06:18 pm (UTC)
Also hi Brahndynn.
HAPPY FRIDAY ONTD
Re: HAPPY FRIDAY ONTD
Re: HAPPY FRIDAY ONTD
Re: HAPPY FRIDAY ONTD
I feel so disoriented.
where's my soros check?!! >:(
I also tried to edit in some stuff about Shia getting arrested and white supremacists and neo nazis into the wiki page and it got taken out because apparently buzzfeed isn't a legit news source and it's unfair to call Trump supporters neo-nazis. Like, I didn't even mention they were Trump supporters, I just wrote that nazis had taken the feed over.