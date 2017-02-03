ONTD Roundup

The atheism post was a ride lol Reply

i tried and then had to walk away. i don't even know what i believe in and the threads were so confusing to sift through. i gave up. Reply

which way? i missed it Reply

Well it was truly messy in a way only ONTD post can be. There was no middle ground lol Reply

I didn't even click it lol I'm happy with where I'm at finally and people screaming at each other on both sides doesn't interest me anymore. I knew it would be a wild one. Reply

It was kind of refreshing actually, I feel like I haven't been involved in a good non-sexuality wank post in awhile. Reply

I usually just skip to the end of posts like those because that's where people with the most sense comment, LOL.



Glad I was asleep when that got posted. Reply

lmao some people needed to take it down several notches tbh Reply

right? I just checked it and didn't make it past page 1. Reply

i just finished going through it and glad i was asleep Reply

crap and I missed it. I"m gonna cry :(



I'm an Atheist and wanted to laugh on the stupid from both sides. Reply

lmao i went to check the post and didn't expect so many of the comments to be from you, you're like half the ride



anyway, i feel like we have a habit of calling posts messy even when people are just having discussions. like that one post where people were talking about women's march participants focusing on vaginas and stuff, i thought that was a healthy (if heated) discussion. Reply

i didn't even make it through the first page and came out stanning you. btw, how are you? i remember you posting months ago how you had to serve in the army, right? are you doing okay? Reply

yes it was Reply

i'm watching powerless and it's so cute. my problematic sometimes fave is adorable in it Reply

I'm planning to watch that. One of the girls on that show was in a comedy sketch-fest I went to last week and I sincerely hope she's funnier than she was at the show. Reply

i think everyone is funny in it! Reply

Asian elephants look so much cuter to me but African elephants look more majestic Reply

I love elephants sfm. If I wanted to be cliche I'd totally get a tattoo of one. Reply

I love the ear facts. This is a good way to know how to set them apart. Reply

yesssss I love elephants! Reply

there is nothing better than an elephant, asian or african idc they are all EXCELLENT Reply

elephants are legit angels <3 Reply

i love elephants.



40k to 50k left seems so small </3 Reply

i love elephants so much Reply

elephants are honestly the best animals Reply

i love elephants sfm



sweet angels <3 Reply

ELEPHANTS!!!!!!! MY FAVORITE!!!!!!!! Reply

Elephants are my most favorite animals in the world!! Reply

Such wise animals <3 Reply

elephants are just adorable Reply

I love them. Reply

have a great super bowl sunday

ew i hope this trump supporter gets his ass embarrassed Reply

I hope they knock him out of the game on the first play. Reply

i live in new england and ia Reply

I hope his footballs aren't his only balls that get deflated Sunday night. Reply

I'm delighted that I'll be watching it with three other people that want the Pats to lose Reply

ontd, where do you like to buy shoes online?



I need a new flat bootie but can't find exactly what I want. (well I did but they're like $300 and lol no) Reply

ASOS Reply

I like Asos, Steve Madden, and Zappos. Reply

try shopstyle.com, at least you can set a price range, style, etc. and then browse different options Reply

j crew Reply

nordstrom Reply

zappos Reply

zappos Reply

Nordstrom or Need Supply Reply

I usually start with Zappos, but if you find a shoe you like there, check to see what the price is on Amazon. Sometimes Amazon is cheaper Reply

happy fridayyyyyy!

happy friday to you too!

GOOD AFTERNOON!

Can anyone point me to the post about Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse ending their engagement?



I submitted a post about it but it got rejected as already posted. I have searched through all the posts like 4 times and I still can't find it - can somebody give me the link?



Thanks. Reply

Oh damn. I wonder what the reason is. Maybe he fell for his 'current' costar. lol Reply

I don't think I ever saw it posted? I'm surprised it ended up being true cause she was still wearing her ring on pics posted early yesterday but after the news got out, she confirmed it on Instagram.



I'm not surprised they didn't work out because it all happened so quickly? Reply

omg the baby in the snow <3 Reply

Edited at 2017-02-03 06:18 pm (UTC) elephants even recycle <3 Reply

omggg at the first one <3 Reply

omg the mammoth cosplay in the last one Reply

i'm crying they're so cute Reply

I am trying to buy tickets to this show I want to go to in Wisconsin and the tickets say they went on sale at noon but there's no link to actually purchase them on the website. It just switched over from saying on sale Friday at noon to on sale now and no one is answering the fucking phone at the box office and I'm annoyed.



Also hi Brahndynn. Reply

Lol Oscar Reply

oscar is life Reply

lmaooo happy friday!

Roundup is literally the only way I know what day is it this week.



I feel so disoriented. Reply

yesterday felt like saturday to me for some reason, idk Reply

Same. It was weird. Reply

How are you feeling? Reply

Howdy folks.

jfc anyone else watching he will not divide us? these 2 trump supports, black and puerto rican are blatantly baiting and antagonizing peaceful chanters. screaming "PAID BY GEORGE SOROS" "WHAT'S THE ANSWER TO 1984? 1776!" "Alex Jones baby, Breitbart baby" Reply

what is up with right wingers and Soros? like he's some all-powerful entity who is wielding every single lefty on the planet? what kind of weird reach? Reply

i think there's also an element of antisemitism tbh Reply

Parent

they keeping trying it with the paid protestors nonsense



where's my soros check?!! >:( Reply

I'm so irritated by the Soros thing bc it's totally dog whistle anti semitism and if they were actually paying protestors I would love to get a check I'm out here doing this shit for free smh. Reply

I can't watch it anymore.



I also tried to edit in some stuff about Shia getting arrested and white supremacists and neo nazis into the wiki page and it got taken out because apparently buzzfeed isn't a legit news source and it's unfair to call Trump supporters neo-nazis. Like, I didn't even mention they were Trump supporters, I just wrote that nazis had taken the feed over. Reply

the right would rather believe the only reason we'd protest is because someone is paying us.... they're that embedded in capitalist ideology, it's crazy Reply

Parent

they need to learn to love themselves, they ain't part of trump's white loving world lmao Reply

it's snowing here :3

