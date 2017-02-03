Gabrielle Union reveals why it doesn't look like she is aging

Here's the reason Gabrielle Union doesn't look like she's aged a day since Bring It On: https://t.co/ugwJlG0v2b pic.twitter.com/xF0CqhFDjD — E! News (@enews) 3 février 2017

March issue of Women's Health, featuring the Being Mary Jane star on the cover.

"Of course, as I've aged, everything on my body hurts! My hips, back, shoulders—lots of aches and pains. I get asked all the time how I look so young. I don't like needles. I'm not going to rule out Botox, but the idea of putting a needle in my face—I'm not there yet."

"My best anti-aging tip is the ability to say no, no, and hell no. We run ourselves ragged saying yes to every freaking thing, whether it's to our family, spouses or careers. I sleep eight hours a day and don't let myself stress out. A lot of people call it selfish, but I don't have any wrinkles."

"I have pretty oily skin, I drink a lot of water, I don't smoke, and I don't have a hard life."

"I dye my hair and people say 'You look young,' but my gray hairs are saying, 'She's old as f--k!'"

"I've learned to be kind to myself. I'm not obsessive about food, like 'Oh no, I ate badly, so I have to stay in the gym for two hours!'. At the end of the day, did I enjoy that meal? Hell, yes! Am I going to stress out about it? Hell, no! and magically, the world doesn't end because of what I ate."