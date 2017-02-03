Michael Bublé: Docs Are 'Optimistic' About Son's Cancer
On Friday, singer Michael Bublé posted a Facebook update about his three-year-old son Noah's ongoing treatment for liver cancer:
"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy. He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.
Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.
We'd like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love."
Noah began chemotherapy back in November and is nearing the end of the of his 4-month treatment cycle. Bublé canceled all work engagements in the wake of the diagnosis in order to be with his son.
