I still think this movie would be more interesting if it was like A Kid in King Arthur's Court... but with Transformers (which is what I initially thought it was). Like it's going to be shitty either way but you might as well fully commit to this nonsense / go big or go home and throw in some time travel and the Knights of the Round Table. Reply

Thread

Link

Somebody stop Mark Wahlberg, plz. Reply

Thread

Link

How come someone hasnt invented like a pc virus to wipe these guys out?



Or something to rust them into oblivion?



And hasnt Optimus died a few times already? Reply

Thread

Link

This is true though, like where is a Trojan virus when we need it? Fry their circuitry, release an EMP, how come no one has done any of this yet?

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's.....actually a good question........ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knew Robert Ford was up to no good.



When's Westworld S2?



Edited at 2017-02-03 04:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I can't connect to these movies. I only saw the 1st one I think. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe this shit makes so much money. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Enough.



These aren't even Fast & Furious / Resident Evil fun.



Stop it. Reply

Thread

Link

This has gone as far as it can. Reply

Thread

Link

The first one is the only one I enjoy. Reply

Thread

Link