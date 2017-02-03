I didn't watch last night but lasts weeks made me fucking insane. I know scarlett and gunnar have been annoying for awhile but they made good music together so stop making them so horrible. Like gunnar was a dick in what season 1 after his brother died....ah shit I forgot he dated her best friend but still if she hates him so much don't take him back. Saying he slept with all of nashville they were broken up for awhile she didn't want to be with him. Than she was so in love with him she was depressed but she didn't tell him so its not his fault she was upset. I really can't stand the way she is acting. Also she can't handle anything they should just be a small band with small shows cus I can't with her poor me attitude.



I am not excusing the directors attitude at all though he's a dick and rayan is an idiot she does know how upset scarlett gets so I don't know why she's pushing them to be huge or why even scarlett wants to be huge. They could just be a smaller band. Anyways done ranting now.

