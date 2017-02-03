Josh Thomas Announces Season 4 of 'Please Like Me' Was the Last
In a post on his official Facebook page, Josh Thomas announces to fans that Please Like Me has officially ended after the conclusion of Season 4. In an excerpt from his post, he says:
Hello,
The other producers and I have decided that Season 4 of PLEASE LIKE ME is the last. We decided this because we are really happy with what we’ve made and feel like it is complete.
I want to thank everyone who has watched the show and sent me a friendly note. This show is so intensely personal, it recreates the most intimate moments of my life and lays them out for anyone to watch. Seeing how people have connected with this show has been tremendously confidence building for me and I’m really grateful for that. Thank you.
I'm gonna miss this show so much. =( Was one of my favourite gay shows ever. Loved the awkward charm and how it dealt with mental health issues. S4 had a few episodes that just made me bawl.
I'm sad... I love this show...