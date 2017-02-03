Josh Thomas Announces Season 4 of 'Please Like Me' Was the Last

wtf, no!! I need more!! Anyone know if there's some mysterious ritual where we can offer up shit like The Big Bang Theory to get a new season of this show?! Reply

i'm not surprised, bc of pivot ending + the last episode felt pretty series finale-ish. but i'm so sad, i love this show. i'm really gonna miss it.

I watched a few eps on project free tv and LOVED it, but the pop-up ads and general viewing experience made me stop. Anyone know where to marathon this in like a more legit or at least better resolution sorta way ??

it's on all netflix countries except the US, where it's on Hulu Reply

I knew it, Pivot got closed down and the ratings in Australia were not good. It was a very warm and atmospheric show. I'll miss it a lot. Kinda want another short season or TV-movie tho.

I am sad, but happy the season 4 finale wrapped everything up. I'll be happy rewatching the seasons over and over :)

