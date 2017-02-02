Little Mix on the Zach Sang Show: touring America, dealing with Zayn questions, Camila leaving 5H
- According to Zach, this was the first time a guest brought so many crew members to the studio. There were 18 people from Little Mix's crew in the studio. Perrie said that they're like a little family.
- Jesy thinks that they got lucky when they got put together because they're really similar.
- Leigh said that if they didn't get along they wouldn't be together right now.
- Jade thinks that the key to their friendship is having a laugh and just laughing everyday.
- Power is about how powerful a vagina is and just how strong women are in general.
- They like empowering women through their music and encourage them to stand up for themselves.
- Perrie and their stylists pick the ugly corset from Touch, so she's cancelled. Leigh mentioned that Charli XCX tweeted about loving the outfit.
- They're really involved in the creative process of everything they do and take a lot of decisions. If they didn't, what they put out there wouldn't be really them.
- The only creative differences they have is about songs because they have different taste in music. Jesy and Leigh are more into r&b and hip-hop, Jade is more into pop and Perrie is more into rock.
- They pick songs based on how they make them feel. If they don't like a song in the first listen, they won't use it.
- Their label made them record a country song on their first album, even though they didn't want to do it, and of course they hated it. Jesy said that what they learned from that experience is that when they don't like something they're not going to do it.
- They kept talking for a bit about how they pick songs for their albums.
- They named their album Glory Days because they're living their glory days right now. They accomplished a lot in the past year, and they really think that they're living their best days right now and want to remember this era when they're older.
- They went through a lot last year, and that made them stronger as a friendship and as a group. They also think that it was the best year of their careers.
- They think music in the US is cooler than in the UK. The US is more r&b while music in the UK is more pop. Zach thinks that British music is deeper than American music, and the other hosts also think that the UK has better music than the US.
- They were asked about Trump's visit to the UK, and because they didn't want to go political during the interview, Jade just threw a little shade and said that they welcome visitors in the UK.
- When asked about what they think about people always criticizing them for how they dress during their performances and videos, they said that people will always have a reason to criticize them, so now they just ignore them because they can't win. They will wear whatever makes them feel comfortable because it's their body.
- The older they get, the less they care about what people think about them, and you just have to love yourself and forget about everyone else.
- The best part about their lives right now is each other and what they do. They feel more solid as a group now, and they're stronger together.
- They're excited to tour with Ariana Grande, but Jade thinks that they haven't had enough rehearsals.
- The worst part about their lives is being away from their families, but they think that it will be worth it in the end.
- They like living on a tour bus.
- Jade said that their boyfriends will visit them while on tour, before Leigh and Perrie told her that only hers will do it because theirs aren't in the US.
- Leigh said that her friends are positive that her boyfriend is going to surprise her and show up at one of their tour dates, but she doubts that it's going to happen.
- They finally confirmed that everyone but Jesy are in relationships.
- Jesy said that she's loving life now that she's single.
- Apparently, Jesy and her ex Jake are still friends. She has found a lot of independence now that she isn't in a relationship anymore, and she likes that she's learning a lot about herself now that she's single.
- Zach will try to get Jesy different men in some of the cities that they're going to visit while on tour. She doesn't mind being pimped out, and she really wants to flirt with American guys.
- They talked about the type of guys that Jesy likes.
- Zach warned Perrie about American radio hosts because he knows that a lot of them are going to ask her about Zayn during interviews.
- They talked about what they normally do when they get asked about him: they usually just change the subject or shut it down, but if the interviewer doesn't get it, they just tell them that they don't want to talk about it.
- They were asked if they were happy about Camila leaving Fifth Harmony because now people will stop calling it "pulling a Zayn" and will start calling it "pulling a Camila."
- The girls didn't even know that phrase existed.
- They were shocked when they found out that Camila had left Fifth Harmony, but if she wasn't happy in the group it's good that she left so the other four can continue without her.
- They think Fifth Harmony will do well without Camila and they wish them the best because they love them.
- They can't see themselves as solo artists because they're too used to being together and do everything together.
- They don't get how some people don't believe that they're actually friends because they think that it would be too hard to fake a friendship. It's not until people hang out with them that they realize that their friendship is genuine.
- The only drama they have in their lives is because of men, but all those boy problems bring them closer together.
- They pretty much get paid to be each other's best friends.
- They pick who is going to sing which verse in a song since the moment they listen to a demo because their voices and tones are too different and they have to think about harmonies and all that since the beginning.
- They know what each of them brings to the table, and that helps them balance things out.
- There are no egos in the group and they're really supportive of each other. There's not jealousy between them.
- They don't care about who has more followers or gets more likes on social media because at the end of the day they're a group and they're making the same amount of money.
- They're very lucky to have each other.
- Zach thinks that the girls should make America their bitch and wished them the best of luck because he has been a fan of them for years and he thinks that they deserve all the sucess in the world.
- The girls performed an acoustic version of Shout Out To My Ex.
