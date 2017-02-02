Saudi Women Stunt Hard (and Dis Men) in a Video Gone Vital

A group of women in full niqab burst into song and dance about men who suffer mental "illnesses" with a cutout of 45 (he who shall not be named but was elected by 25.4% of the US as imbecile in chief) on a stand.





Source: http://www.npr.org/2017/02/01/512895766/saudi-women-stunt-hard-and-dis-men-in-a-music-video-gone-viral
