Saudi Women Stunt Hard (and Dis Men) in a Video Gone Vital

about men who suffer mental "illnesses"



can we stop throwing people with actual mental illnesses under the bus? Being an asshole doesn't necessarily equal mentally ill :/ Reply

yeah, i don't really get that part either. from the source:



They start out, "May men disappear, they give us psychological illnesses / None of them are sane, each one has an illness.



Basically saying, by definition, "Men are mentally ill." A bunch of Saudi women singing this.



Absolutely.



i get the first part, but i'm not sure i get the 2nd. unless they're referring to personality disorders like psychopathy & narcissism, but it's still dangerous territory. those disorders don't make anyone non imputable in court for a reason...



you're reading too much into this. it's a protest song, a parody basically. Reply

that it's a protest song is rather obvious. but the same protest song in the western world would have gotten the exact same remark from me (& arguably from a lot more people) bc of the mental illness comment, which is misguided - whether it's intentional or not. i think it would be condescending not to say anything just bc this is saudi. Reply

May men disappear from the Earth (x8)

They give us psychiatric diseases (x4)

http://www.refinery29.com/2017/01/13869 1/donald-trump-mental-illness-point-twit ter?utm_source=tumblr.com&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=end&utm_campaign=h3

Yeah saw this about this doctor talking about the trouble with trying to diagnose trump and agreed that he's not crazy or mentally ill he's just a horrible person. Reply

they don't sing about men suffering from mental illnesses, more like they say that men make them ill. Reply

I lit just saw a clip w/trump talking about destroying the law that separates church and state. I really cannot, Reply

this reminded me of Bad Girls, in some ways Reply

Omg ur awesome for posting this, I totally meant to but forgot. These ladies r incredible, love the video and song. A mutual follow translated the lyrics and explained them:

Damn, you feel not one of them is sane (x8)

It's like every one of them is possessed by a female jinn (x8)

(In the disco room)

My luck (x3)

My luck is like smoke, and my beloved ones are made of paper ~

My luck is like smoke, and my beloved ones are made of paper (x4)

Who can hold a piece of paper when the dust storm hits?



"This song is called Hwages by Majed alesa, and condemns the "guardianship system" of Saudi Arabia. By law, women require the permission of a male guardian to travel, marry, or exit prison and it may be needed to be granted employment or access to healthcare. A guardian is typically a woman’s father or her husband if she is married; a widow may have to seek permission from her son if she has no other men of age in her life. The video opens to a scene showing three women wearing the niqab entering a car - while a young boy takes the front steering wheel, in a nod to Saudi Arabia's ban on women driving. It is described as a critique of the stereotypical image of Saudi women, with scenes showing men jesting at them while standing near an airplane and driving a car. The women in “Hwages” can be seen playing basketball, bowling and even skateboarding at one point on the streets of Saudi Arabia. The video has amassed millions of views on YouTube. The U.K. and US continue to fund Saudi Arabia in billions of pounds annually." Reply

I wonder what happens if a woman has no men in her life. Is she appointed one or sthg... Reply

Well that's pretty rare if it's not ur husband, father or son it'll be ur brother or brother in law or uncle Reply

From what I read if u don't have a male guardian, as a woman you basically go into poverty but they've been trying to change it so u don't need a husband present to do legal affairs Reply

Ii've seen a lot of protests by Saudi women against the guardianship system l like graffiti n tweet storms n such. Its a shame that no one pays much attention unless they seem to be mocking trump Reply

Ppl r obsessed with the image of sad passive oppressed Saudi women so their resistance doesn't resonate w westerners unless they tie it to our own oppression👀 Reply

I am so, so, SO here for this. Give me more. Reply

I wish ppl would stop using fictional material tomake comparisons with current events if I have to read another tweet comparing the literal rise of fascism w harry Potter like

"this is just like when voldemort killed jiggleypuff "

I s2g Reply

voldemort killed jigglypuff LMFAO Reply

Lmao ty mte Reply

Tbh I don't mind comparisons to some fictional material, because some of it can be quite reflective, but yeah, when people compare obvious fantasy like HP to current events, it's just dumb. Like, go read another book! Reply

Dump isn't mentally ill. He is just extremely intellectually deficient. There is no excuse for his evil incompetence Reply

Yesss <3 All good things to these women for daring to speak out. And I actually really like the song too. Reply

this is awesome n not to hate or be a downer but i wish people would stop diagnosing trump w mental illnesses or saying he's mentally ill/has a personality disorder bc of the awful things he does like it's obviously super ableist not to mention stupid.



To paraphrase some1 else, ok assume Trump does have some kind of personality disorder that makes him unfit for office. What abt his staff n supporters n allies?hes not signing bills or making policy on his own.



So what do you think cn be achieve by calling him mentally ill? How do u think that would play out if that expelled him from office?



his awful policies arent surprising hes just doing what he n his supporters said he would. These things would be happening even if pence was president, ppl voted for them to happen it's what they want to happen. Don't use mental illness as an excuse Reply

Trump's mental condition is open to debate, I suppose; that he's an incompetent asshat seems undeniable. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 7, 2016

lmao bless Reply

lol mte, Stephen. Reply

Thank god I had my LASIK surgery yesterday. Shit was blurry and I couldn't read about any of the dumb shit Cheeto Hitler did. Reply

Is this a website about Trumps fuckery? I should sign up for it. Reply

i'm glad it went well for you! how do you feel and like it so far? Reply

I was so nervous! Honestly it went really well and it was painless. My vision is already 20/20. Reply

haha i forgot to wear glasses for the past few days then the one time i did, a guy passed by me in a MAGA hat



i learned my lesson Reply

lmao 😂😂😂 Reply

Lmao Reply

i low key want to get lasik or at least contacts for aesthetic reasons but they both kind of creep me out.



i wear glasses but i already have a resting bitch face so when i wear them i feel like my face looks bitchier Reply

I would recommend getting lasik. Not having to worry about glasses or contacts is amazing. I was blind as fuck. Reply

I wanna get lasik so bad but it's expensive and I'm scared they'll mess up my eyes :( Reply

it is expensive but worth it imo. they offer financing as well. I was paying so much every year for glasses and contacts. It balances out. Reply

you shouldn't be looking at bright screens yet! Reply

Parent

I'm just here to comment on the music, I loved it. The ending reminded me a lot of Brazilian samba school kinda. Reply

STUNT ON EM HABIBI Reply

i'm living for this!! Reply

