Saudi Women Stunt Hard (and Dis Men) in a Video Gone Vital
A group of women in full niqab burst into song and dance about men who suffer mental "illnesses" with a cutout of 45 (he who shall not be named but was elected by 25.4% of the US as imbecile in chief) on a stand.
can we stop throwing people with actual mental illnesses under the bus? Being an asshole doesn't necessarily equal mentally ill :/
They start out, "May men disappear, they give us psychological illnesses / None of them are sane, each one has an illness.
Basically saying, by definition, "Men are mentally ill." A bunch of Saudi women singing this.
i get the first part, but i'm not sure i get the 2nd. unless they're referring to personality disorders like psychopathy & narcissism, but it's still dangerous territory. those disorders don't make anyone non imputable in court for a reason...
They give us psychiatric diseases (x4)
May men disappear from the Earth (x8)
They give us psychiatric diseases (x4)
(music)
Damn, you feel not one of them is sane (x8)
It's like every one of them is possessed by a female jinn (x8)
(In the disco room)
My luck (x3)
My luck is like smoke, and my beloved ones are made of paper ~
My luck is like smoke, and my beloved ones are made of paper (x4)
Who can hold a piece of paper when the dust storm hits?
"This song is called Hwages by Majed alesa, and condemns the "guardianship system" of Saudi Arabia. By law, women require the permission of a male guardian to travel, marry, or exit prison and it may be needed to be granted employment or access to healthcare. A guardian is typically a woman’s father or her husband if she is married; a widow may have to seek permission from her son if she has no other men of age in her life. The video opens to a scene showing three women wearing the niqab entering a car - while a young boy takes the front steering wheel, in a nod to Saudi Arabia's ban on women driving. It is described as a critique of the stereotypical image of Saudi women, with scenes showing men jesting at them while standing near an airplane and driving a car. The women in “Hwages” can be seen playing basketball, bowling and even skateboarding at one point on the streets of Saudi Arabia. The video has amassed millions of views on YouTube. The U.K. and US continue to fund Saudi Arabia in billions of pounds annually."
To paraphrase some1 else, ok assume Trump does have some kind of personality disorder that makes him unfit for office. What abt his staff n supporters n allies?hes not signing bills or making policy on his own.
So what do you think cn be achieve by calling him mentally ill? How do u think that would play out if that expelled him from office?
his awful policies arent surprising hes just doing what he n his supporters said he would. These things would be happening even if pence was president, ppl voted for them to happen it's what they want to happen. Don't use mental illness as an excuse
