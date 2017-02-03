February 3rd, 2017, 09:26 am ilouboutin Scandal 6x03 Promo "Fates Worse Than Death" Source: YouTube Tagged: scandal (abc), television - abc Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1515 comments Add comment
At one point my bf walked and was like. Wait are they talking about dating the president of the united states? LOL this god damn show.
Is it true that Mellie & Marcus = Olitz 2.0 ?
Shonda hate for Olitz is OTT
Edited at 2017-02-03 03:59 pm (UTC)
BUT from what i read, he's POTUS? idk what happened in last night's episode though.
Vargas won the election but was assassinated so technically the electoral college still has to vote so now it's a question of will they vote for the VP elect or the second place winner?
Edited at 2017-02-03 04:04 pm (UTC)
I had to laugh when David was like "the constitution is up in flames" because I bet Shonda and co thought this was gonna be so crazy and unrealistic and HERE WE ARE!
MARCUS👏🏼AND👏🏼MELLIE
also I like the new FBI director girl but not if she's a plot point to bring Liv and Fitz back together. I truly think Liv and Fitz are better off without each other and want them to be done forever 😒