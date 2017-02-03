Im surprised there wasnt a viewing post. Also this episode was a rollercoaster of emotions.



At one point my bf walked and was like. Wait are they talking about dating the president of the united states? LOL this god damn show. Reply

there's a Scandal community where we used to do live discussion post. it was fun. Reply

I Dont watch the show

Is it true that Mellie & Marcus = Olitz 2.0 ?

Shonda hate for Olitz is OTT Reply

She made us suffer through 5 seasons of Olitz and you want me to believe she actually hates them?? Reply

lmao, Shonda LOVES Olitz, it's obvious. Reply

that poster is a very disappointed ex-Olitz fangirl



Edited at 2017-02-03 03:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Finally Mellie gettin some good lovin Reply

I love how Fitz is pretending that Cyrus isn't some evil bastard... Reply

OP, I haven't watched but I need to know, it's Cyrus still president?? for real? that wasn't a dream?? Reply

tbh, i haven't watched this season. i'm literally marathoning the second half of season 5 on netflix as i type this. LOL. i'm really behind.



BUT from what i read, he's POTUS? idk what happened in last night's episode though. Reply

Technically no one is president, I guess. But yeah, it's still mostly Cyrus. Reply

Why? what happened? lol, Mellie needs to be the president, Shonda hates her so much ): Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Vargas won the election but was assassinated so technically the electoral college still has to vote so now it's a question of will they vote for the VP elect or the second place winner?



Edited at 2017-02-03 04:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Im profoundly annoyed at how Fitz seems to have forgotten every truly horrific thing Cyrus did in the past. Like you know this man is truly evil and you're actively fighting Liv for him to be the president? BYE



I had to laugh when David was like "the constitution is up in flames" because I bet Shonda and co thought this was gonna be so crazy and unrealistic and HERE WE ARE! Reply

