Zoe Saldana to star in Action-Thriller 'Hummingbird'
Zoe Saldana to Star in Action-Thriller 'Hummingbird' https://t.co/a5tVNNwdfx #ZoeSaldana #movienews pic.twitter.com/F79fqixduW— MovieTrip📽🎞🎥 (@MovieTripApp) 3 février 2017
Zoe Saldana will star in the action-thriller Hummingbird as a female black-ops assassin.
John McClain wrote the script.
The Swedish directing team of Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerstrom are helming.
Described as in the vein of Lucy, the story follows an assassin whose latest mark forces her to confront her true identity.
(lol @ it being similar to ScarJo's Lucy, though, since that was also criticized for its racial politics and that appears to be her whole bag these days)
a colorist mess?
I used to love her years ago.