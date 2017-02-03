Zoe Saldana to star in Action-Thriller 'Hummingbird'



Zoe Saldana will star in the action-thriller Hummingbird as a female black-ops assassin.

John McClain wrote the script.

The Swedish directing team of Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerstrom are helming.

Described as in the vein of Lucy, the story follows an assassin whose latest mark forces her to confront her true identity.

