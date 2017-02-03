Zoe Saldana to star in Action-Thriller 'Hummingbird'









(lol @ it being similar to ScarJo's Lucy, though, since that was also criticized for its racial politics and that appears to be her whole bag these days)



Edited at 2017-02-03 02:54 pm (UTC) She's playing an assassin?(lol @ it being similar to ScarJo's Lucy, though, since that was also criticized for its racial politics and that appears to be her whole bag these days) Reply

Thread

Link



....but will she be in blackface? Reply

Thread

Link

oh my goodness.... did this movie actually happen? i remember hearing they weren't going to follow through with it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't she play a similar character with Colombiana? Reply

Thread

Link

i thought that said john mccain for a second and i was so confused Reply

Thread

Link

I bet John McCain could write one hell of a spy/assassin movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I was like "WOw, he's an industrious old man." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess she is going to continue with her typecast femme fatale thing after the Nina mess. Reply

Thread

Link

Dang everyone's playing a spy/hit-woman: Taraji, Jennifer Lawrence, Daisy Ridley, and now Zoe. Reply

Thread

Link





idk why ppl are still trying when my queen maggie q already perfected the role. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MY THOUGHTS EXACTLY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In the vein of Lucy?!?! Okay, do you think she'll turn into a floppy disk at the end? Reply

Thread

Link

I have the script for this, it's terrible Reply

Thread

Link

that's too bad

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

an assassin whose latest mark forces her to confront her true identity.



a colorist mess? Reply

Thread

Link

Columbiana 2.0. We saw how that turned out.... Reply

Thread

Link

She be getting them chances for sure. Reply

Thread

Link

every part of this sounds uninteresting Reply

Thread

Link

I hate that she still gets roles. Reply

Thread

Link

she's the one that said "give DampNut a chance" not too long ago, right?



I used to love her years ago. Reply

Thread

Link