Grey's Anatomy 13x12 Promo
It's a battle of wills between Dr Grey, Dr Bailey, and Dr Minnick (who I just realised is Scott Foley's wife [I saw her name in the guest credits but didn't know what character she played]).
yes, 13 years, it's still on
Ive been hoping for Webber to disappear for ages and i know this one won't stick so i'm disappointed. He can take amelia with him too.
Edited at 2017-02-03 01:49 pm (UTC)
Also I was re-watching, I liked Erika Hahn but she was such a shitty teacher to Christina, and Christina learnt from her because she was such a shitty teacher too.