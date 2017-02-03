Comparing to Celine, Grande sounds like those YouTube wannabe singers. Reply

Thread

Link

Tbf Ariana actually does some really good Celine impressions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not in this song. She sound soulless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow. I'm sad to say this but John Legend brought the song down :(. I usually love his tone but it really contrasted with this song and that rasp took away from some of the beautiful enunciation Peabo did. Reply

Thread

Link

This sounds like a karaoke version of the original Reply

Thread

Link

no, to both of them. the way legend sings is annoying and i hate that ariana is the go to pop girl for shit like this; plus their voices just don't go well together.



i had to listen to peabo bryson and celine's version right after to cleanse my pallet, lol. nothing will top that version. Reply

Thread

Link

I like it. It's never going to beat the original, but it's still a nice rendition.



The only thing I don't like is the arrangement. It sounds like one of those typical instrumentals at karaoke places...



Edited at 2017-02-03 02:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

It's okay... Not great though. Reply

Thread

Link

It's not bad, but I'm not a fan of the arrangement. And while like Ariana and John individually as artists, they don't really fit together here.



Also, my first post (that went through), yay! Reply

Thread

Link

ariana sounds nice but i don't think their voices fit together...his is too harsh?



i really liked this cover:

Reply

Thread

Link

Angela Lansbury's version is the best.



I don't care for Celine/Peabo's painfully 80s pop cheese version. And Celine's vocals, which takes a sledgehammer approach to every note with absolutely no subtlety, emoting or nuance, is not something I'll ever like. Dion is the epitome of an R&B singer with no soul.



The Ariana/John version alleviates some of the cheese with better instrumentation, but is still hobbled by maintaining the structure of the Celine/Peabo version (do we really need 2 key changes?!). Reply

Thread

Link