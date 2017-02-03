Ariana Grande & John Legend - Beauty and the Beast
Listen to the full new version of the 1991 classic covered by Ariana Grande and John Legend. Originally sung by Céline Dion and Peabo Bryson for the soundtrack and Angela Landsbury for the animated film.
i had to listen to peabo bryson and celine's version right after to cleanse my pallet, lol. nothing will top that version.
The only thing I don't like is the arrangement. It sounds like one of those typical instrumentals at karaoke places...
i really liked this cover:
I don't care for Celine/Peabo's painfully 80s pop cheese version. And Celine's vocals, which takes a sledgehammer approach to every note with absolutely no subtlety, emoting or nuance, is not something I'll ever like. Dion is the epitome of an R&B singer with no soul.
The Ariana/John version alleviates some of the cheese with better instrumentation, but is still hobbled by maintaining the structure of the Celine/Peabo version (do we really need 2 key changes?!).