February 2nd, 2017, 07:53 pm reasontowander Ricky Gervais And Stephen Colbert Debate About Religion Ricky Gervais proves a formidable opponent for Stephen in a spirited conversation about belief, religion, and atheism.source
if god really does exist, then i hope when republicans die they're read back all their hateful comments before being denied entry into heaven
i don't believe in god but. damn. :/
I also don't like the idea that you can't believe in science and god. That's absurd to me.
Edited at 2017-02-03 04:38 am (UTC)
however, just here to say that it's dumb that people NEED to separate science and religion, when there's so much evidence from one backing up the other with such ease.
it's so easy to correlate scientifically-proven facts with what's in religious texts that i truly think that those who do believe one can't exist without the other actually never sat down and learned a fucking thing about the inner workings of their faith. all of the big religions are more than just OMG MIRACLES!!!!
LMAOOOOOOO
for ex, the way I took to understand what he was getting at was: there are a number of religious stories and myths around sunset and sunrise right? Helios driving the chariot across the sky in greek mythology, Ra the egyptian sun god, ten chinese sun gods, etc. so the fiction and the story around each of these differs but the science behind it remains the same the sun rises and sets at specific times, from east to west.
But the scientific method to observe and learn, figuring out how the universe works, those things can occur again and again and again in different places, to different species, in different times, in different galaxies...
It's about whether you want to put personal stock in temporary human imaginings or on figuring out the big universal picture, which could be a project for any intelligent species as long as the universe sustains life.
That's the atheist perspective, of course. Someone who subscribes to the idea of an afterlife would see that as the eternal project probably. There's just no known evidence of such a thing.
It's also an inappropriate argument because it ignores how religions have survived despite the practitioners being persecuted
It's just a dumb debate.
i do think a lot of it comes from childhood brainwashing.
still it's far more complicated than the self-righteous 'atheist' movement would have you believe.
there's a difference between not "seeing" something and knowing it exists, and just thinking something exists because of a story about it. and i don't mean that in a denigrating way at ALL, but like... my disbelief in god isn't because i'm like 'well i haven't seen him yet! someone show me a picture!' physically 'seeing' or not seeing isn't the issue.
Ding. ding. ding. right in the point.
