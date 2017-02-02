Ricky seems like he'd be so Exhausting to be around. Reply

MTE. I loved The Office and Extras, but he's so annoying IRL Reply

i'm tired of white atheist men flapping their gums Reply

I'm tired of religious people of every race or gender flapping theirs Reply

cool and all but there's a legitimate issue with white, straight cis male atheists who constantly and consistently prove that they're no better than anyone who's religious. Reply

YES Reply

fr Reply

not a lie detected imo Reply

Damn, Ricky couldn't put on some nice pants and a button-up to go on late night tv? Reply

i like the points ricky made, i havent heard it phrased that way before Reply

my mom and i had a pretty serious talk about religion recently, and she kind of bummed me out by saying that it isn't god's fault. god gave us free will and we chose this :'(



if god really does exist, then i hope when republicans die they're read back all their hateful comments before being denied entry into heaven Reply

it isn't god's fault. god gave us free will and we chose this :'(



i don't believe in god but. damn. :/ Reply

It's far more complex than just that. Yes god gave us free will but that's not the reason why the world is the way it is. In a sense. Reply

genuine question, what's the reason you think the world is the way it is if not for our own choice. my mom essentially said that bc she was commenting on people who ask why god has "punished" us like this or something like that idr Reply

ia. The same people who say we have free will to do wrong will then turn and say it's in God's plans, as in God decided the outcome, whenever good people that have no known "reason" for why terrible things should happen to them are harmed. Reply

ugh. why does religious people always orgasms at the thought of religious guilt? Reply

I agree with all of this. Reply

Yaaas night ONTD deliver me good ol atheism wank Reply

if I didn't believe in god I'd go absolutely insane. Love watching these debates though.



I also don't like the idea that you can't believe in science and god. That's absurd to me.



Edited at 2017-02-03 04:38 am (UTC) Reply

i'm gonna stay out of this post for the most part because the comments about this... hard pass.



however, just here to say that it's dumb that people NEED to separate science and religion, when there's so much evidence from one backing up the other with such ease.



it's so easy to correlate scientifically-proven facts with what's in religious texts that i truly think that those who do believe one can't exist without the other actually never sat down and learned a fucking thing about the inner workings of their faith. all of the big religions are more than just OMG MIRACLES!!!! Reply

I'll only say that the separation is annoying since religious institutions have worked hand in hand and funded scientific studies or many scientists have also been religious. Reply

The way I've looked at it for a long time: science is not a way of disproving God. It's merely our way of putting His inventions in our own words. Reply

im not remotely religious or spiritual and i've always thought that science is essentially god to religious ppl. Reply

my virology prof is a devout christian (like..doesn't do work on sundays, mentions god in the middle of his lectures and stuff) and it just makes me crack up bc i wonder about the sheer amount of people shitting themselves over it, both christian/religious in general and otherwise Reply

i'm agnostic but i hope that if there is a god, that it is kind and wants you to be the best person you can be Reply

White men congratulating themselves on their atheism are the living embodiment of the poop emoji Reply

Should they be ashamed? Are white people exclusive to atheism? Did you watch the video to know that the conversation was started by the christian man? Reply

Thx but no thx Reply

lmao stop Reply

I LOVED the way he positioned that bit about religious texts and science texts, that was really well said. Reply

But is it a fair one? The Bible is essentially a book of stories of events that occurred that won't occur again bc it's history. There is some science in the Bible but not to the degree that exists now. I see what he's trying to say but it's not a balanced comparison, if I'm understanding him correctly. Reply

LMAOOOOOOO



There is some science in the Bible but not to the degree that exists now.LMAOOOOOOO Reply

I think it's pretty fair. the science you mention being in the bible, that would persist because that narrative would materialize in another way.



for ex, the way I took to understand what he was getting at was: there are a number of religious stories and myths around sunset and sunrise right? Helios driving the chariot across the sky in greek mythology, Ra the egyptian sun god, ten chinese sun gods, etc. so the fiction and the story around each of these differs but the science behind it remains the same the sun rises and sets at specific times, from east to west. Reply

That's the point of the comparison. Fairness is irrelevant. Every mythology, every story, every history will be forgotten or annihilated some day. They are temporary human musings, experiences, and imaginings.



But the scientific method to observe and learn, figuring out how the universe works, those things can occur again and again and again in different places, to different species, in different times, in different galaxies...



It's about whether you want to put personal stock in temporary human imaginings or on figuring out the big universal picture, which could be a project for any intelligent species as long as the universe sustains life.



That's the atheist perspective, of course. Someone who subscribes to the idea of an afterlife would see that as the eternal project probably. There's just no known evidence of such a thing. Reply

his point about if you got rid of all religions we know today in 1,000 yrs nobody would believe in those religions again but if you got rid of all the science we know now in 1,000 yrs someone would eventually discover them again because facts are facts was the perfect answer to god vs science. Reply

Wow that's really well put. Reply

It's a dumb point because religions have come and gone but deistic beliefs have continued



It's also an inappropriate argument because it ignores how religions have survived despite the practitioners being persecuted



It's just a dumb debate. Reply

you just totally missed the point. Reply

Yeah I liked that a lot Reply

as i've gotten older i definitely care more about respecting people's beliefs and finding beauty in them sometimes, but tbh in many ways i still cannot understand how an intelligent adult can actively believe some of these things and not feel foolish, and not only that... but pretend they *know* it to be true, when they obviously do not?



i do think a lot of it comes from childhood brainwashing.



still it's far more complicated than the self-righteous 'atheist' movement would have you believe. Reply

I don't mean for this to sound how it'll sound, but it's just having faith. It's not something you're born with. It's something you cultivate over time, and not everyone will have it. I mean there are so many things we don't see but know exist. I don't understand how God could be any different. Reply

i understand having faith, and tbh i would understand it a bit more if ppl would be like, 'yeah it might not be true but i do want to believe it, i think it's possible somehow, i have faith and that is what carries me', etc. but i have encountered so many religious ppl who are like "it IS true! i ~know it!" and they get this hysterical look in their eye while they recount their 'proof' which like... isn't proof?



there's a difference between not "seeing" something and knowing it exists, and just thinking something exists because of a story about it. and i don't mean that in a denigrating way at ALL, but like... my disbelief in god isn't because i'm like 'well i haven't seen him yet! someone show me a picture!' physically 'seeing' or not seeing isn't the issue. Reply

Ding. ding. ding. right in the point.



I'm an atheist and nothing bores the shit out of me quite like talk of religion. I want to be all "who could care?" but the answer is, obviously, billions of people. Reply

Lol mte Reply

lol mte! it's why i rarely understand militant atheists - why even bother having these conversations with people who aren't forcing their religion upon you? just let people live, goddamn. i cannot stress how irrelevant religion is to my daily life. ~god~ is just not a concept i even bother thinking much about, let alone fight with others about. Reply

idk man. If you live in the US, Christian zealots do impact your life (and mine). Like that ridiculous Hobby-Lobby religious freedom, anti-birth control ruling. The republican platform is devoted to appeasing bible belt Evangelicals and they currently control the house and senate so.... Reply

same. lol some atheists seem to have orgasms debating with religious people. as long as you leave me be, idc! Reply

lol yep Reply

