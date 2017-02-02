February 2nd, 2017, 11:03 pm kimmy_kun Riverdale 1x03 promo Source Lmao, this show. Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2323 comments Add comment
Veronica is SO QUEER, OH MY GOD
Next week's it's yours. :)
I'm glad it's gaining ONTD traction at least & I'm doing my best to get my friends to watch too
Edited at 2017-02-03 03:13 am (UTC)
Like legit, Gossip Girl meets Pretty Little Liars meets One Tree Hill.
I am so thoroughly amused and so incredibly unimpressed. At least Scream Queens is acerbic. This is just....
But it's hitting me in a so-bad-it's-good way.
i thought something interesting was gonna happen from the way you guys were talking about it LOL
who uses people to make the other person jealous? people in love.
who asks someone out for a milkshake? people in love.
who makes vows to not let smelly boys get in between them? people in love?
resolution: betty and veronica are in love
i'll have to grab a bottle of wine and catch up on it later tonight
was my boy jughead in it much this ep?