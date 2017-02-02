YOU STOLE MY FUCKIN POST



Veronica is SO QUEER, OH MY GOD Reply

Oop. Sorry about that.



Next week's it's yours. :) Reply

LOL!



I'm glad it's gaining ONTD traction at least & I'm doing my best to get my friends to watch too Reply

EXCUSE ME! Looks like we'll all be competing over this show, lol. Goddamn west coast screwing me over Reply

I stan this show! Betty's the GOAT.



Edited at 2017-02-03 03:13 am (UTC) Reply

i keep thinking you're me lol Reply

LMAO Reply

does anyone have a link yet? Reply

this show is so bad at writing straight people, everything is just so so queer Reply

I don't watch this show, but I am not here for Teen Vogue live tweeting it. I have their tweets sent to my phone because #resistance. I didn't expect for it to blow up with all these Riverdale tweets! Reply

This show is straight up every UPN/CW trope put in a blender and turned into a gentrified kale smoothie.



Like legit, Gossip Girl meets Pretty Little Liars meets One Tree Hill.



I am so thoroughly amused and so incredibly unimpressed. At least Scream Queens is acerbic. This is just.... Reply

It's genuinely awful. lol



But it's hitting me in a so-bad-it's-good way. Reply

i kind of love it for that reason though lol. i've missed trashy teen dramas. Reply

There are shades of Dawson's Creek too, with Archie being Dawson with Pacey's season 1 plot, Veronica being Michelle Williams' character, and Betty being Joey. Reply

someone spoil me on what happened, i can't sit through 45 minutes again lol Reply

betty and veronica fight for like 5 seconds. betty verbally obliterates cheryl. jughead and archie are friends again. archie is going to confess he heard the gunshot. cheryl is taken in for jason's murder Reply

aw i wanna see betty wreck cheryl



i thought something interesting was gonna happen from the way you guys were talking about it LOL Reply

cheryl getting taken in had me a little shook tbh Reply

I can already tell I won't like any of the canon ships Reply

who buys flowers as an apology? people in love.



who uses people to make the other person jealous? people in love.



who asks someone out for a milkshake? people in love.



who makes vows to not let smelly boys get in between them? people in love?



resolution: betty and veronica are in love Reply

is it still try-hard? only good part of the pilot was betty and veronica being qt. Reply

ahhh i'm so pissed, i had to deliver a car for work and missed the ep AND the viewing post



i'll have to grab a bottle of wine and catch up on it later tonight



was my boy jughead in it much this ep? Reply

