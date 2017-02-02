Black Lightning Moving from Fox to the CW?
‘Black Lightning’ Drama Eyes Move To the CW To Join Greg Berlanti Comic Lineup https://t.co/BM8bzOxp41 pic.twitter.com/ZxbhcgD2jr— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) February 3, 2017
-the show is moving - likely to the cw
-fox backed out of pilot order
-show would focus on jefferson pierce (black lightning) and his two daughters
you ready for a week long crossover next year, ontd?
source
I'm in for this!
Leave that crossover nonsense though. It sounds like he's going to be so much older than the current slate of heroes.