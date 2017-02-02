Black Lightning Moving from Fox to the CW?





They won't let us rest until they have their 7 Night Crossover. I CAN JUST FEEL IT. Reply

Enough Reply

Well damn, just submitted lol Reply

It wouldnt be as bad if CW had regular program schedule like everyone else does but half their network controlled by Berlanti is headache inducing. If he wont give me my BoP (ft.DLL) then I dont need BL on CW even though I love the character and his family. Reply

damn. i didn't think this one would end up at the cw. esp since i think they were planning to do another spin-off altogether. Reply

They like saving DC shows. They were probably hoping they could pick up Gotham back in the day and get those Batman rights. Reply

Parent

DCTV makes upwards of a billion dollars a year. I'm sure the cw gets a nice cut of that, no wonder mark pedowitz doesn't say no. they have 4 arrowverse shows + izombie Reply

Parent

of course but when you only have 10 hrs of tv, 4 already dedicated to DC, a 5th is a bit much. Reply

Parent

Omg I only watch The Flash so I'm not here for a million crossovers on shows I don't watch 🙄 Reply

I picked up Supergirl this season and it's been a wonderful surprise. Hated season 1.



I'm in for this! Reply

Parent

I was all ready to veto this, but it's so Black I am here for it! Bring it!



Leave that crossover nonsense though. It sounds like he's going to be so much older than the current slate of heroes. Reply

I think his daughters are going to be around Wally/Jesse/Thea's age. Reply

Parent

When will we get a Teen Titans and/or Nightwing series? Reply

I'm pretty positive they were headed toward a Titans series but bringing Black Lightning into the fold at the CW may have squashed it. Reply

Parent

Hope it's in the works! Reply

Parent

