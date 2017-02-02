Zac Farro is officially back with Paramore
.@zacfarro's back - https://t.co/LdjIE0nTfw pic.twitter.com/27Dkczoal4— Fueled By Ramen (@FueledByRamen) February 2, 2017
SOURCE
https://www.facebook.com/paramore/p
At least that's my guess. Either way I'm so excited for this!
they also sent out emails to fans saying that he is back
hayley follows him on twitter and I think they're friendly but nnnn @ zac being let in and he's still waiting
I love this song and yeah it makes me think she could do well solo as a ~pop country artist lmao
josh farro rn
The only Outro they still play live is Let the Flames Begin and Here We Go Again. I think I'd die for Miracle Outro or the Brand New Eyes intro again. I desperately need this new album already.