ok but my bff just fact checked this yesterday and he said it was just for a song. what is the truth!!!

He was drumming for them this summer while they were recording the new album, and I think they, probably, more recently decided to have him officially re-join.



At least that's my guess. Either way I'm so excited for this!

not just a song, their touring manager replied to someone on twitter saying he's an official member again



they also sent out emails to fans saying that he is back

all i got from this is that i miss fbr_trash

God I'm remember that place!!!! What a throwback.

just as i was on a binge listening to them.. my impacT

Yesssssss. I was surprised when I got the email from the paramore website promoting the zac t-shirt this morning. Glad to see him back with Paramore again (and thankfully without Josh)

Paramore reminds me of 2008 and not in a good, nostalgic way.

MTE

and none for josh bye

josh has been liking so many tweets of old pictures of paramore lol gurl bye Reply

hayley should stay strong and not let his tr*mp supporting ass back in, considering how much shit he, his wife, and his family talked about her Reply

mte, he can have fun playing to like 20 people with his band farro lol Reply

Lmao srsly? Sad! Reply

he's been doing it for so long, too



hayley follows him on twitter and I think they're friendly but nnnn @ zac being let in and he's still waiting Reply

Oh I didn't know the two of them are friendly again. I really hope they won't let Josh back in. Reply

it's possible he's like no I totally don't want to rejoin because I have my band but lbr, they're not offering lol Reply

Apparently he said in an interview once that it would be interesting to be asked back but that he would rather do his own music instead anyway... like you do that then Reply

its still funny how he left paramore cos 'it was all about hayley!!1' and then he named his new band after himself Reply

Typical story of man angry at woman for taking his precious virginity. His exit letter was some band drama gold though. He's the source material for Paramore's best 2 albums imo so I'll thank him for that. Reply

i cant believe riot is gonna be 10 yrs old Reply

I remember downloading it the week before it came out, at my local library because I didn't have high speed at my house! I mowed lawns that summer and listened to it on my ipod mini almost all season!! hahaha memories!

That's such a sweet memory <3 Ahhh to be a kid

This makes me so happy because Zac'a drumming is A+ and I know he drummed on the new album, now if Jeremy can come back we can have a flawless band while Josh seethes in the background lmfao Reply

Why hasn't Hayley gone solo yet? Like, she's the entire brand and Britney Spears would probably refer to her as "Paramore"

iirc she's the only one who's actually signed. at this point she probably gets more exposure through an established name rather than going solo. it's always been clear paramore is hayley even back when they went out of their way to acknowledge ~paramore is a band~





Reply

she did do a few features but i don't think she'd go fully solo and throw taylor under the bus like that

The only genre I can see her pursuing solo is country. Everything else I feel like she can do with Paramore since she's the only one signed to the band. The industry is saturated with female pop singers and she knows she'd just be another Camila, Selena, etc. She's the only competition on the top 40 for a female led band. No other female band comes close. Reply

I love this song and yeah it makes me think she could do well solo as a ~pop country artist lmao

I don't understand how her name is spelled right in the title but wrong in the video

lmao teenagers, they don't know anything

Nnn this will probs be messy

now this is what I call a Hot Topic



Edited at 2017-02-03 03:08 am (UTC)

i really liked his halfnoise project but this is awesome! (and something i never thought would happen)

I've been emotionally unstable about this all day. I know the Paramore fan base hates Josh but even I hope this bridges him to coming back. He's so desperate and thirsty for it but any OG Paramore fan knows the shows back then were epic when Josh created the intro, outro, and setlists.

The only Outro they still play live is Let the Flames Begin and Here We Go Again. I think I'd die for Miracle Outro or the Brand New Eyes intro again. I desperately need this new album already.

