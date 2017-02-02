rizzo

Nordstrom has officially cut ties with Ivanka Trump



Back in October 2016, women began boycotting Ivanka Trump's clothing line using the hashtag #GrabYourWallet. You can read the original ONTD post here. The protest seems to have worked, causing Nordstrom to cut ties with the brand due to declining sales. Ivanka Trump's brand, which sells women's clothing, shoes, and handbags, was available on Nordstrom's website as recently as Wednesday. However, all items have now disappeared from Nordstrom's website, and is no longer listed on the sites master lists of brands sold.

