Nordstrom has officially cut ties with Ivanka Trump
Back in October 2016, women began boycotting Ivanka Trump's clothing line using the hashtag #GrabYourWallet. You can read the original ONTD post here. The protest seems to have worked, causing Nordstrom to cut ties with the brand due to declining sales. Ivanka Trump's brand, which sells women's clothing, shoes, and handbags, was available on Nordstrom's website as recently as Wednesday. However, all items have now disappeared from Nordstrom's website, and is no longer listed on the sites master lists of brands sold.
SOURCE
Please they don't care, if sells were remotely good they would've never parted. So they must've been mighty low.
happy to see this evil snake and her con man husband getting the wind taken out of their patrician sails. she really thought she could hitch this ride to the top of power pyramid and i just hope it all comes crashing down spectacularly. shes the most dangerous one of them all because she's so good and playing the game
