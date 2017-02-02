Riverdale Round Up + Viewing Post











"She’s not in love with him in an intimate and sexual way...It’s that he’s the only person who’s ever shown her unconditional love, and [he’s] the only person she’s ever unloaded unconditional love back to. So it’s a very awkward, weird place for her when she loses him to realize she’s so in love with him and so obsessed with him because no one loves her like he did. Her family doesn’t show love to her. She’s distraught and so lonely without him". There will be no brother/sister romance on Riverdale.

Sources : 1, 2, 3, 4



I removed the permalink.

Yay another viewing post !!!!!! Who do you think killed Jason ONTD? 
Tagged: , , ,