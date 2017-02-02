Riverdale Round Up + Viewing Post
"She’s not in love with him in an intimate and sexual way...It’s that he’s the only person who’s ever shown her unconditional love, and [he’s] the only person she’s ever unloaded unconditional love back to. So it’s a very awkward, weird place for her when she loses him to realize she’s so in love with him and so obsessed with him because no one loves her like he did. Her family doesn’t show love to her. She’s distraught and so lonely without him". There will be no brother/sister romance on Riverdale.
Yay another viewing post !!!!!! Who do you think killed Jason ONTD?
That first episode was weird. The twins were totally fucking, I don't care.
Also Jughead took too long to show up in the show. I mean I know he narrated it, but still....
I still think it will do well seeing as there seems to be an opening for a new teen show.
hope its good. hope they end the teacher plot because enough. hope there is more jughead. and I hope betty cries again because damn that actress can cry really well... love betty.
The show is centered around Archie, but Archie -- the character and the actor -- is the weakest link. He's just not interesting. His "music" is kind of hilariously bad.
And rejecting Betty? Fuck that. Lili Reinhart is way more attractive than Camila Mendes.
The contemporary/pop culture references (to "Mad Men," Twitter, etc.) are kind of grating. The teacher affair subplot is cliche city. Take away the Archie comics characters, and this is any show ever.
But, well ... I'll stick with it for a while.
And Camila Mendes is definitely prettier than Lili Reinhart.