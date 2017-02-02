Riverdale Round Up + Viewing Post

Viewing post ! I think Polly or Betty's mom killed Jason.



That first episode was weird. The twins were totally fucking, I don't care.

Also Jughead took too long to show up in the show. I mean I know he narrated it, but still....



right? fucking and he wasn't even eating a burger! Reply

I give this show 2 months, maybe the end of the season then ONTD is going to peace out like they have every other CW show (or most TV shows for that matter) Reply

it's on netflix for me and not an awkward channel so I can keep watching despite how shit it might be, yay! Reply

Yasss I'm excited! Reply

i can't help but love this trash show Reply

I hope they fucking kill mrs. grundy, or kill off that student-teacher fucking nasty ass relationship story-line. Reply

I read a spoiler online that the student/teacher romance between grundy and Archie doesn't last long. A few episodes tops. Reply

The only couples that have chemistry in this show are Judghead/Archie and maybe even Betty/Veronica, it doesn't even have to be romantic/sexual but those relationships are clearly the most interesting ones for them to explore.



I still think it will do well seeing as there seems to be an opening for a new teen show. Reply

yeah, vampire diaries is ending. Reply

And teen wolf Reply

He's too young for me but those are cute kittens Reply

You are legit the only name I recognize here right now. Is anyone entertaining or funny? I so don't feel like sifting through comments to get the tone here now. Im always hoping a new star will rise. Reply

Ahhhhh those kitties!! Reply

I can only watch it on saturday, so I'll miss this.



hope its good. hope they end the teacher plot because enough. hope there is more jughead. and I hope betty cries again because damn that actress can cry really well... love betty. Reply

This gif is kind of a spoiler... Reply

i love this show I CAN'T HELP IT. it and the good place are the only two new shows i've watched this season Reply

I keep thinking your icon is me. Look at that similar yellow lump Reply

omg i'm actually cackling because the yellow starts on the left side in almost the exact same place too.......soul sisters obvs Reply

I watched the pilot today. A few thoughts:



The show is centered around Archie, but Archie -- the character and the actor -- is the weakest link. He's just not interesting. His "music" is kind of hilariously bad.



And rejecting Betty? Fuck that. Lili Reinhart is way more attractive than Camila Mendes.



The contemporary/pop culture references (to "Mad Men," Twitter, etc.) are kind of grating. The teacher affair subplot is cliche city. Take away the Archie comics characters, and this is any show ever.



But, well ... I'll stick with it for a while. Reply

Really? I find Camilla really beautiful. Lili is almost too refined looking for me? Reply

They didn't even focus on Archie as much as I thought. I think they might be pushing Betty as the lead.



And Camila Mendes is definitely prettier than Lili Reinhart. Reply

I still don't understand how they found Jason's body two months later? Reply

I live near a river and body's are always drifting up well after the fact. I am always scared im gonna see a Rouge corpse when I'm just trying to feed some ducks all wholesome. Reply

does anyone have a streaming link? Reply

