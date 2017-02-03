Still a nah for me. Reply

keep it

The bar is so pathetically low in pop music right now.

I had a look at the charts on spotify and was so depressed. This bore of a song, Ed Sheeran, Chainsmokers, The Weeknd and Machine Gun Kelly are what's hot right now? It's like you want music to be your escape from the horrible reality we're in right now and that is what we get?

The worst part is that these artists swear they are talented, original and killing it.



The worst part is that these artists swear they are talented, original and killing it. Reply

Mte, I think this is why I listen to old shit or kpop when I want to escape. Listening to guys like the Weeknd and MGK is depressing.

lorde will save us!!

his lower register is hot, i wish he'd use it more. anything besides his struggle falsetto

agreed

Same! I love it!

IA his lower register is way hotter

I love it! Drag me. I gives zero fucks!



drag me too because i love this!



Reply

At least I'm not alone!

We in the same boat. This was really good. I'm gonna download this.

lmao ontd is so hateful, they would never admit it even if they liked it

*drags you* just kidding...i dont love it but its def a step in the right direction. also leagues above the pillowcase acoustic version.

The song is still boring but this version is an upgrade for sure.

i love how she backs away from the mic when she has to hit a higher note

queen of consideration

That's actually a pretty common mic technique.

she has 0 vocal ability, it angers me. millions of dollars for this shit.

lmao...the struggle is real. kween of whisper vocals.

well compared to the acoustic version of pillowtalk its a masterpiece



i saw candids of him from today and he looked h*t



he really needs to learn to stop mumbling when he sings

aw i like this more than the falsetto mess!

well that's WAY better without the girl

okay but that first line was literally slurring mumbles.

Musical Mumbles

ari taught ha!

He's the king of slurring vocals. I've accepted it like with Ariana. Lol!



Reply

Idg why this is such a sticking point for ppl. He's not in high school competitve choir lol. He speaks the same way sometimes, it's just how he sounds.

yeaahh im gonna go ahead and stick with the original

I think, in general, he has a good falsetto. But he did not use it well in this song. So, this rendition is a bit better in that aspect.

