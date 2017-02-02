Mm.



Fav Depeche Mode songs?

Enjoy the Silence, Precious, A Pain That I'm Used To, People Are People

little 15, never let me down again, blasphemous rumors, halo, dream on, wrong, literally all of violator

YESSS @ Blashpemous Rumors! How could I forget

"little 15"



"little 15"

...but the lyrics sis

little 15 is one of their songs where the lyrics are DISGUSTING but they go the fuck off. i bop while being apalled



ugh smh i forgot never let me down and and strangelove

I have too many songs I can bop to while being appalled. Ugh, almost always men.

ugh ikr, and old school dm (+ corrupt) were really good at inciting that kind of reaction

All of Songs of Faith and Devotion.





That's my favorite album of all time. Reply

Oh that album was all of my angst freshman year of college.



Oh that album was all of my angst freshman year of college.

I once said that I wanted to listen to Depeche Mode and writhe on the arm of a couch wearing black leather. Still stands.

It's miraculous how good that album turned out considering the messiness that went on behind the scenes when they were making it lol

I feel so guilty loving that album the most because drugged dave is not my favorite dave but drugged dave gave us that album.

It's my favorite DM album and definitely in my top 5 albums of all time.

their best album, no contest



Violator who imo Reply

Barrel of a Gun, Precious, It's No Good, Suffer Well, Never Let Me Down Again, Nothing, Wrong, Waiting for the Night, Policy of Truth, Blue Dress

HEAVEN!



Also Dream On, Precious, John the Revelator, wrong, suffer well, policy if truth, most of violator



But Heaven is my all time favourite Reply

I forgot I feel you lol

omg where to start:

basically all their singles lmao, Death's Door, And Then..., In Your Memory (esp. the Slik mix), World Full of Nothing, It's No Good, Ice Machine...

...so basically every DM song from the 80's-1994 and then some after lmfao. Easier question would be fave instrumental or something (The Great Outdoors hah). Even official remixes would be taxing for me to answer, there's so many good ones!



Edited at 2017-02-03 01:31 am (UTC) Reply

Just can't get enough, suffer well, the sinner in me, in my room, useless, leave in silence, home, it's no good, breathe, barrel of a gun, stripped, never let me down again, i feel you, personal jesus, wrong, the darkest star, nothing's impossible, soft touch/raw nerve, heaven, broken

CLEAN, HIGHER LOVE, In Your Room, Blasphemous Rumours, Strangelove, Pipeline (I'm a Neubauten fan ok), Home, The Sinner In Me



omg another Neubauten fan on ONTD! Them managing to make a commercial version of that sound is why I love Construction Time Again so much :)

Favorite? Too many to count.

i was dead ass anxious about this but i love it. dave's range seems even better and that guitar... i live



also i hope this isn't another delta machine where the singles are the obvious standouts and the rest is uh mediocre



Edited at 2017-02-03 01:16 am (UTC) Reply

I'm cautiously excited.





I'm cautiously excited.

But I'm always here for a tour. They're still amazing live.

real talk but seeing them live is one of my biggest dreams lol



i'm still so bitter they bailed on south america a few years ago Reply

I've seen the 2.5 times (the half being at Jimmy Kimmel)





It's a religious experience!! Reply

John The Revelator is better

7 lies multiplied by 7 multiplied 7 again~



God this song is sf awesome Reply

yasss queen

JTR IS TIMELESS GOSPEL

Their pta tour was my third concert. Dave set a very high bar for male entertainers for me, damn. I still get shivers remembering the sinner in me/i feel you back to back, i was basically in front row too. What i'm trying to say is i like new song and i feel like i have to go this year, fuck it, it's never gonna get cheaper here (and they worth it)

ohhhhhh this is amazing. It looks like they're going on a Euro tour, I hope they come to America.

SAVE ME DEPECHE MODE. This is all I need to keep going in this fucking mess

