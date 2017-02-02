Listen to Depeche Mode's New Single "Where's the Revolution?"
"Where's The Revolution" from the new album 'Spirit' out March 17th.
Pre-order: http://smarturl.it/Spirit?IQid=pseu
It's definately a grower and a bit corny but better than the last few singles they've released but the stan goggles are on tight so it's a certified bop.
Fav Depeche Mode songs?
Enjoy the Silence, Precious, A Pain That I'm Used To, People Are People
...but the lyrics sis
ugh smh i forgot never let me down and and strangelove
That's my favorite album of all time.
I once said that I wanted to listen to Depeche Mode and writhe on the arm of a couch wearing black leather. Still stands.
Violator who imo
Also Dream On, Precious, John the Revelator, wrong, suffer well, policy if truth, most of violator
But Heaven is my all time favourite
basically all their singles lmao, Death's Door, And Then..., In Your Memory (esp. the Slik mix), World Full of Nothing, It's No Good, Ice Machine...
...so basically every DM song from the 80's-1994 and then some after lmfao. Easier question would be fave instrumental or something (The Great Outdoors hah). Even official remixes would be taxing for me to answer, there's so many good ones!
also i hope this isn't another delta machine where the singles are the obvious standouts and the rest is uh mediocre
But I'm always here for a tour. They're still amazing live.
i'm still so bitter they bailed on south america a few years ago
It's a religious experience!!
John The Revelator is better
God this song is sf awesome