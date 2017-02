wait.......... is that mason in the orange shirt??! Reply

Thread

Link

he's been cheating before they were even married. open relationship doesn't even cut it. Reply

Thread

Link

they've never been married iirc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HOLY SHIT, Mason is HUGE! Reply

Thread

Link

Kourtney doesn't care. She just wants another kid. Reply

Thread

Link

All you saw was 5 min of my Monday. You can spin anything 🐑 — J Lynne (@iamjlynne) February 1, 2017





Everyone knows I date black guys — J Lynne (@iamjlynne) February 1, 2017





lol lol Reply

Thread

Link

Girl bye. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But this lil white boy is good pr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this just for attention or is this dude just an asshole or both? Reply

Thread

Link

both. kourtney also ~dates~ other young men to make him jealous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







at least its not sophia richie again Reply

Thread

Link

can't believe she's with Lewis Hamilton now smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

someone needs to help this child, her taste in men is award worthy tragic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He allegedly brought another woman to their Costa Rica trip. He sneaked away and they couldn't find him. They found out he was checked into another hotel, where production was staying, with some girl he brought on the trip. They got into a huge fight and he ended up leaving early. Reply

Thread

Link

What a surprise rmfe.



Did you caps the wrong word lol? Reply

Thread

Link