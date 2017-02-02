Michelle Visage Interviews RPDR S9 Queen Valentina
-Inspirations: Latin divas, telenovelas, and Miss Universe (specifically Miss Venezuela bc she always wins)
-RPDR Queen inspirations: Miss Fame, Raven
-Family is very supportive. Valentina is the young version of her tías. Awkward moment comes at 7:50 when she says they're jealous of how skinny she is.
-Bob the Drag Queen asks "Its 1:20, do you know where your children are?" which leads to an adorable moment (@16:30)
Source
this wasn't included in the earlier post. all the queens will be interviewed, but Valentina was the first (bc she's winning, obviously)
COME THRUUUUU
i hope a latina queen wins this time. it's about time.