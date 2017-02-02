Michelle Visage Interviews RPDR S9 Queen Valentina

I think it's trendy to dislike Michelle Visage, but I actually really love her and connect to her on a personal level. She is such a sweetheart and one of the nicest people on social media, always retweets all the gofundme's and protests, I remember one time she literally found homeless queer kid a home while on tour. She can be harsh on the panel, but I trully believe this is kind of motherly harshness, since she actually befriends queens and works with the afterwords.