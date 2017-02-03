Frank Ocean's father is suing him for defamation
Frank Ocean’s father Calvin Cooksey is suing the singer for $14.5 million https://t.co/fpaP1sAboj— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) February 3, 2017
- his father filed a lawsuit for defamation
- he says that his son's claim that he used a gay slur cost him "financial opportunities"
- this refers to a post Frank Ocean made on his tumblr after the Orlando nightclub shooting
- he's suing for $14.5 million in damages
source
jfc.
on an unrelated note, Blonde is still everything to me. best album of 2016, imo. <3
and i agree OP. "self control" is the best song to listen to while jogging at night. it makes me feel like im in a music video lmao
Blond/e really was one of the better albums to come out last year. Prob #7 for me, tho
VERY CONVINCING ARGUMENT FRANK OCEANS DAD
http://www.musictimes.com/articles/1015