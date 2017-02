Frank Ocean's father is suing him for defamation

Frank Ocean’s father Calvin Cooksey is suing the singer for $14.5 million https://t.co/fpaP1sAboj — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) February 3, 2017

jfc.

on an unrelated note, Blonde is still everything to me. best album of 2016, imo. <3

- his father filed a lawsuit for defamation- he says that his son's claim that he used a gay slur cost him "financial opportunities"- this refers to a post Frank Ocean made on his tumblr after the Orlando nightclub shooting- he's suing for $14.5 million in damages