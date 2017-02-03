even

Frank Ocean's father is suing him for defamation


- his father filed a lawsuit for defamation
- he says that his son's claim that he used a gay slur cost him "financial opportunities"
- this refers to a post Frank Ocean made on his tumblr after the Orlando nightclub shooting
- he's suing for $14.5 million in damages

jfc.
on an unrelated note, Blonde is still everything to me. best album of 2016, imo. <3
