Frank Ocean's father is suing him for defamation

You ain't winning shit, Calvin. Reply

it cost him $ 14.5 million in opportunities? Reply

like how low of a human being do you have to be?



and i agree OP. "self control" is the best song to listen to while jogging at night. it makes me feel like im in a music video lmao Reply

I hate these money grabbing asshole parents Reply

I would buy him a "World's Greatest Dad" mug and then smash it in front of him. Reply

when parents sue their own kid like this it basically confirms they're as shitty as their kid claims they are Reply

He sounds like a stand-up guy and not at all like a deadbeat. Reply

to the OP's note- check out Hella Personal Film Festival by Open Mike Eagle with beats by Paul White. That was my favorite album of 2016 :] Reply

ty! i will <3 Reply

14 million? lol dads are trash.



Blond/e really was one of the better albums to come out last year. Prob #7 for me, tho Reply

Blasting Blonde rn lol, I'm on Pretty Sweet Reply

yeah, cause this doesn't sound like the actions of a man who'd be cruel to his son AAATTTTT AAALLLLLLLLL







VERY CONVINCING ARGUMENT FRANK OCEANS DAD Reply

self control and white ferrari > Reply

Nights, Self Contol and Pink + White for me Reply

This is the same father who tried to sue him before saying that him being his father contributed to his success and wanted 100 million. Like nigga, you aint gettin shit but a lawyers bill. Reply

what a horrible father x2 Reply

My dad would totally call a random LGBT person a faggot if I wasn't unconfortable to visit public places with him since I was little. But he would never sue me if I publicly called out his messiness, he would nervously laugh around me and say I'm lying and what he did/said was misinterpreted by me and he meant it as a joke, but would never adress it anywhere. My fam is one of those that keep all the drama behind the doors and acts all nice and shiny around other people Reply

disgusting Frank should countersue Reply

