The Girls Cast at TimesTalks

jemima is sf stunning <3



even tho that styling isn't doing her any favors...



Edited at 2017-02-03 12:33 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

the weirdest thing about this is to me is like, the faces they're making in the pictures. either mouths slightly agape or just deadeye stare... Reply

Thread

Link

this is a whole lotta "wut" Reply

Thread

Link

Allison is gonna morph into Bethenny Frankel. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm gonna be nice Reply

Thread

Link

Allison looks so scary. Reply

Thread

Link

just let them eat the crackers, ok? Reply

Thread

Link

but srsly, which Bard college dropout styled them for this Reply

Thread

Link

no thank you @ those close ups. Reply

Thread

Link

so much bad hair Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand how it's possible to dress this badly. Reply

Thread

Link

they all look like shit tbf Reply

Thread

Link

Lena intentionally tries to look bad most of the time, right?



It's like she's begging people to tell her she looks bad so she can make a self righteous post about how they'd rather play on their phone instead of trying to fuck her Reply

Thread

Link

they all look like shit. i'm so excited this show is ending.



i listen to phoebe robinson's podcast episode where she interviews lena dunham and it was so awful. i wish i had a transcript. phoebe asked her about how she's always saying dumb shit and getting called out then apologizing for it. she said something like "i never truly learn a lesson. like i'll get called out, have a dialogue, learn a lesson then get in trouble again. i'm either oblivious to criticism or the stupidest woman in the world or just blatantly ignoring angry feedback." and i feel like i could HEAR pheebs sideeyeing the shit out of her. Reply

Thread

Link

so happy none of these mediocre bitches have blown up <3 especially the quagmire looking one whos brian williams daughter. and she was trying so hard too lol Reply

Thread

Link