February 3rd, 2017, 12:42 am

The Girls Cast at TimesTalks

Allison Williams, Lena Dunham, Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke attend TimesTalks: a final farewell to the cast of HBO's 'Girls' at NYU Skirball Center on February 1, 2017 in New York City.
even tho that styling isn't doing her any favors...
Edited at 2017-02-03 12:33 am (UTC)
It's like she's begging people to tell her she looks bad so she can make a self righteous post about how they'd rather play on their phone instead of trying to fuck her
i listen to phoebe robinson's podcast episode where she interviews lena dunham and it was so awful. i wish i had a transcript. phoebe asked her about how she's always saying dumb shit and getting called out then apologizing for it. she said something like "i never truly learn a lesson. like i'll get called out, have a dialogue, learn a lesson then get in trouble again. i'm either oblivious to criticism or the stupidest woman in the world or just blatantly ignoring angry feedback." and i feel like i could HEAR pheebs sideeyeing the shit out of her.