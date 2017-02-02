freja scream

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell On A Date at Knott's Berry Farm

aol kstew 2


Kristen Stewart and model Stella Maxwell went on a date to Knott's Berry Farm, a theme park in California. They were photographed on Sunday holding hands and going on several different rides. The duo both wore black pants, black jackets, and silver necklaces. The next day, they went to a liquor store before heading to LAX. KStew is likely in New York, where she will be hosting SNL this week.

Another pic and SNL promos

aol kstew








What's your favorite ride to go on + will Kristen be funny?

Source, source, and source.
Tagged: , , , ,