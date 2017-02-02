Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell On A Date at Knott's Berry Farm
Kristen Stewart and model Stella Maxwell went on a date to Knott's Berry Farm, a theme park in California. They were photographed on Sunday holding hands and going on several different rides. The duo both wore black pants, black jackets, and silver necklaces. The next day, they went to a liquor store before heading to LAX. KStew is likely in New York, where she will be hosting SNL this week.
Another pic and SNL promos
What's your favorite ride to go on + will Kristen be funny?
Source, source, and source.
Edited at 2017-02-03 01:11 am (UTC)
My Heart Is A Wiffle Ball/Freedom Pole
You read its clock, scrawled neon across that black
Kismetly … ubiquitously crest fallen
Thrown down to strafe your foothills
…I'll suck the bones pretty.
Your nature perforated the abrasive organ pumps
Spray painted everything known to man,
Stream rushed through and all out into
Something Whilst the crackling stare down sun snuck
Through our windows boarded up
He hit your flint face and it sparked.
And I bellowed and you parked
We reached Marfa.
One honest day up on this freedom pole
Devils not done digging
He's speaking in tongues all along the pan handle
And this pining erosion is getting dust in
My eyes
And I'm drunk on your morsels
And so I look down the line
Your every twitch hand drum salute
Salutes mine …
/never forget because I just remembered
Re: My Heart Is A Wiffle Ball/Freedom Pole
same
Re: My Heart Is A Wiffle Ball/Freedom Pole
Re: My Heart Is A Wiffle Ball/Freedom Pole
Re: My Heart Is A Wiffle Ball/Freedom Pole
/funnier on mute since I assume a stan made this
Edited at 2017-02-03 12:33 am (UTC)
I kinda wanna go back now lmao.
and yes KStew cleans up very nicely