February 2nd, 2017, 05:51 pm champagnemami Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne Reunite SourceHave you had a friend dump you for their significant other only to come crawling back once they break up?
CANCEL HEEEERRRR
Nicki just trying to get her career back on track and drake is trying to get in a quick "lmao told you so".
Not even when she tell em that we better as friends
lol poor Meek. These three make great music together tho so I'm all for it.
Drake is just a corny annoyance that is really only a thing because his white fans keep him alive, I actually on like 'his' features on What's My Name and Work, his ghost writers need to work harder.
yup. theyre the WORST.
YES and the sad part is that we used to be friends since we were 9 years old. She used to ignore my existence whenever she finds a new boyfriend.
She also dumped me after she got signed to a modeling agency and started hanging out with her new "model friends"
She made me drive for 4 hours to meet her (and her new friends) in a party and guess what? She didn't even show up because she was too drunk. That's when I told her (through sms) to forget about my existence because I deserved a better friend (ofc I blocked her number too)
When her dad died in a motorcycle accident I was the only friend who attended the funeral (I wiped her tears away for a month when it happened) When she used to fight with her mom I'd let her spend the night in my house and sleep in my bed. I forgave her and dumped my ex boyfriend when she slept with him. All the money I spent on her... I didn't want a reward or anything I did all this because I actually loved her as a friend.