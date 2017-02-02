Lol Drake is such a fuckboy I can't take it!! Reply

Thread

Link

cancel Nicki

CANCEL HEEEERRRR Reply

Thread

Link

her buddies can go away too btw Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we need a reminder post about her Nazi fetish

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's just so much when it comes to Nicki, we'll need a series of posts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mhm it's like pick'n'mix with her



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is there a petition I can sign? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just keep reminding people of the bowling selfie she posted after her child rapist sibling was charged with raping a child. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

or this



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This mythos Tumblr has created that Nicki Minaj is some feminist icon drives me up the wall. She's fucking trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tumblr doesn't know that showing your ass aggressively and pouting a lot doesn't necessarily make you a feminist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So much for DrayLo LOL Reply

Thread

Link

Nicki just trying to get her career back on track and drake is trying to get in a quick "lmao told you so". Reply

Thread

Link

What's up w her pants? It's like jeans at the top, leather rest of way down Reply

Thread

Link

i assumed it was shorts over leggings? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

None of them are shit but this bop is so good



Reply

Thread

Link

ikr! anyone that says otherwise is a liar!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Drake is slowly morphing into DJ Khaled, LoL Reply

Thread

Link

arent we all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he wishes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rude to dm khaled Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know D-: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't wanna hear about this ever again

Not even when she tell em that we better as friends



lol poor Meek. These three make great music together tho so I'm all for it. Reply

Thread

Link

I have never been here for Wayne, but his verse on Mad is amazing and I don't understand why he doesn't just rap like that and not like a teen on acid.



Drake is just a corny annoyance that is really only a thing because his white fans keep him alive, I actually on like 'his' features on What's My Name and Work, his ghost writers need to work harder. Reply

Thread

Link

Have you had a friend dump you for their significant other only to come crawling back once they break up?



yup. theyre the WORST. Reply

Thread

Link

I hate Nicki so much but damn she is beautiful. Reply

Thread

Link

Drake is so petty and I love it lol Reply

Thread

Link

lmao drake did warn meek Reply

Thread

Link

Have you had a friend dump you for their significant other only to come crawling back once they break up?



YES and the sad part is that we used to be friends since we were 9 years old. She used to ignore my existence whenever she finds a new boyfriend.

She also dumped me after she got signed to a modeling agency and started hanging out with her new "model friends"

She made me drive for 4 hours to meet her (and her new friends) in a party and guess what? She didn't even show up because she was too drunk. That's when I told her (through sms) to forget about my existence because I deserved a better friend (ofc I blocked her number too)

When her dad died in a motorcycle accident I was the only friend who attended the funeral (I wiped her tears away for a month when it happened) When she used to fight with her mom I'd let her spend the night in my house and sleep in my bed. I forgave her and dumped my ex boyfriend when she slept with him. All the money I spent on her... I didn't want a reward or anything I did all this because I actually loved her as a friend. Reply

Thread

Link

God. She sounds so fucking awful. The layers of awfulness is astounding... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds like you got used. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link