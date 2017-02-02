they totally are but the kid seems happy and I feel like if anyone had the money to do it and their child had talent they would let her be a princess for a day in videos, the kid is a born singer and actress you can tell, the whole family is musical, mom plays the piano too, i feel like that's something that's normal to them, plus idk how much of it is true ofc, but they said the kid asks for something to be played over and over again so she could learn it, and she already has her own ideas about videos and stuff, I know everyone is like, let kids be kids but it's different in families that consist of artists, they grow up with music, this is kind of a normal childhood to them, this IS being a kid to them, expressing their creativity etc





My mom didn't use the opportunities I was given as a kid because i drew, played the piano and sang, and had me have a 'normal childhood' that just ended up being awful because I was bullied all the time because of the things I could do to the point where I couldn't even express anything without being afraid and now I'm studying economics and all my talents are shoved to the side because of my constant fear.



So I support them letting their creativity shine, and they are not doing anything that special, just letting their kid be a princess in a video and sing which she already loves and is obviously talented, they should let it grow however they can and build up her confidence from the young age :)



that's my take on this, I understand why people feel otherwise and I respect that :)