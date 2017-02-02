February 2nd, 2017, 11:32 pm evillemmons Something to brighten your day: Father & 4-year-old daughter sing on the Ellen show They are seriously adorable <3source Tagged: ellen degeneres, viral Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1212 comments Add comment
of course they ended up on ellen tho 🙄
This reminds me so much of my BIL and niece.
My mom didn't use the opportunities I was given as a kid because i drew, played the piano and sang, and had me have a 'normal childhood' that just ended up being awful because I was bullied all the time because of the things I could do to the point where I couldn't even express anything without being afraid and now I'm studying economics and all my talents are shoved to the side because of my constant fear.
So I support them letting their creativity shine, and they are not doing anything that special, just letting their kid be a princess in a video and sing which she already loves and is obviously talented, they should let it grow however they can and build up her confidence from the young age :)
that's my take on this, I understand why people feel otherwise and I respect that :)
but it's adorable regardless :D